The Week In Drums: Gabor Dornyei, Toontrack and Roadrunner Records

It's our weekly drum news round-up, featuring metal mayhem, workaholic sticksmen and an ace competition!

Gabor Dornyei's non-stop schedule continues! The master clinician/theatre ace will put on a slew of German clinics with his tHUNder Duo project in November and December (full details here) and he also has a drum masterclass coming at BIMM Dublin on Friday 8 November. As if that wasn't enough, Gabor also recently contributed to Rhythm's brand new 100 Greatest Drum Beats bookazine, which you can read all about here.

Want to win over £700's worth of Toontrack software? Here's your chance. The winner of Time+Space's Toontrack Metal Month competition will walk away with tonnes of software plus signed gear from metallers Soilwork. For info on how you can bag this little lot head here.

And if you like the look of that, you'll love this. Renowned metal label Roadrunner has this year celebrated 30 years of ear-splitting volume by putting out a huge, four-disc CD set. Roadrunner XXX: Three Decades features metal titans such as Slipknot, Sepultura and Down. Oh, and Nickelback. For more details click here.