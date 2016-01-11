The drummers of David Bowie

Mick 'Woody' Woodmansey joined Bowie's band in 1970 at the dawn of what would be the Spiders From Mars era, with Mick Ronson and Tony Visconti. It was a glam-rock supergroup, behind a musical genius with a spontaneous vision, as Woody recalls. “Sometimes [Bowie] would say, ‘We’re going in on Monday to start the album.’ We’d go, ‘What tracks?’ And he’d go, ‘Well, we’ll have a go at blah-de-blah and blah-de-blah.’ You get in there and he’d go, ‘No, we’re not doing that. I’ve just finished this one. We’re doing this.’

The band rarely ever did more than three takes and at times Bowie wouldn’t even want that many. “‘The Jean Genie’, that was first take,” says Woody. “In the beginning, Trevor [Bolder, who took over from Tony Visconti on bass], Mick and I would go into the control room, hear it back, and go, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got it now. I wasn’t quite sure what happened there, let’s go do it.’ And Bowie would go, ‘No, that’s it.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘That’s the take’. ‘No, that’s the first time we’ve played it!’ Trevor would go, ‘Yeah, there’s a bum note right in the middle.’ ‘Let me hear it.’ And you can hear the bum note and he goes, ‘Yeah, I like it.’”

“There is something in that newness, you’re creating at that point,” adds Woody. “It can be better played with a better sound and tighter, but it doesn’t have that newness, that freshness, and really that’s what you’re trying to get. You’re looking for that magic any time you go in a studio. He knew that. I don’t know how he knew that, but he was right. When we did ‘Life On Mars’, I remember Ken Scott saying, ‘Come up and listen to the mix,’ and we heard it on these incredible massive speakers and our mouths just dropped open. Did we play that? Is that us? I don’t know if the audience is ready for that. It was so different we didn’t actually know.”