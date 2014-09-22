October issue of Rhythm on sale now

Simon Phillips
After 21 years with Toto, Simon Phillips has entered a new phase in his stellar career with a new solo album and a jack-packed diary. He tells Rhythm how be continues to push his drumming forward no matter what the gig, and gives us tips on everything from drum sounds to dynamics. Plus: Exclusive video lessons and advice from Simon.
Interviewed
Adam Marcello (Katy Perry)
Joe Spurgeon (The Horrors)
Simon Kirke (Bad Company/Free)
Austin Lane (Seven)
Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)
Taylor Hawkins
Luke Johnson (No Devotion)
John Otto (Limp Bizkit)
John Dandeneau (Theory of a Deadman)
Martin Axenrot (Opeth)
Reviewed
Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple drum kit
Paiste PST5 cymbals
Ahead Spinal Glide throne
WHD 517-DX e-kit
VK Drums Stainless Steel drum kit
Pearl Sensitone snare drums
Learn
Nail the beats to punk classic 'Ever Fallen In Love' by the Buzzcocks, Booker T and the MG's 'Green Onions' and 'Bring It On' by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.
Plus: On this month's disc, an exclusive Birds of Satan track featuring drumming from Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Stephen Perkins, Matt Cameron, Stewart Copeland and more!
Win
We have one hell of a prize for you this month, you can win a Premier Modern Classic kit worth £2,200!
The October issue of Rhythm is on sale now at all good newsagents, online and digitally via Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.