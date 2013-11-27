Show your solo skills and win a Supernova snare

Want to show the world your awesome solo skills and win a Supernova snare drum?

Thanks to a new competition from Supernova Drum Co and Drumming.co you can do just that. All you need to do is add a 15-second clip of yourself soloing to Instagram.

From the entries, ten will be chosen as finalists and added to Supernova's Facebook page, with a public vote deciding the winner.

The triumphant soloist will walk away with a gorgeous Supernova snare. You have until 6 December to get your entry in. For more details head here.

In need of some soloing inspiration? The new issue of Rhythm is packed with a huge feature on the drum solo - its history, the masters of the art and more.