Sakae Drums Almighty Birch kit

DRUM EXPO 2014: Sakae has been building high quality, all Japanese birch kits for many years. We've recently added a birch option to our popular Almighty Maple Series.

The legendary birch sound, with a staggered ply construction, has been a top studio choice for years. The Almighty Birch series features eight-ply bass drum shells (seven-ply floor tom; six-ply tom tom) that are carefully crafted for a minimal seam, and with a sharp bearing edge for clear attack and great tone. Heavier lugs help focus vibration and sound transmission to the shell edge.

Almighty kits are offered in a full complement of drum diameters and with a choice of finishes.

Return to the Sakae Drums booth