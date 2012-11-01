More

Roland announces portable V Drums kit

Now you can carry your kit to the studio!

As drummers we are all cursed with the dreaded problem of lugging our kits from one place to another. Roland's latest V Drums set-up could put an end to such back-breaking woes.

The TD-4KP Portable is, exactly as the name suggests, an electronic kit that can handily pack away into a single bag. Its folding design also means that pack down is super quick. Take a look at the video below to see the kit in action.

Onto the kit itself, it comes with eight pads, with the snare and tom pads featuring cushioned-rubber surfaces which are quiet to use and offer a natural playing feel.

