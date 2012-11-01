Roland announces portable V Drums kit

Roland

As drummers we are all cursed with the dreaded problem of lugging our kits from one place to another. Roland's latest V Drums set-up could put an end to such back-breaking woes.

The TD-4KP Portable is, exactly as the name suggests, an electronic kit that can handily pack away into a single bag. Its folding design also means that pack down is super quick. Take a look at the video below to see the kit in action.

Onto the kit itself, it comes with eight pads, with the snare and tom pads featuring cushioned-rubber surfaces which are quiet to use and offer a natural playing feel.

