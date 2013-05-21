Rhythm releases drum maintenance iPad special

Rhythm have today released an iPad-only special which teaches the art of drum maintenance.

Power Up Your Drums features over 40 minutes of video tutorials helmed by James Hester - himself the the Head of Drums at the Bristol Institute of Modern Music.

Users of the special will learn how to refresh their kit so it looks and sounds 'showroom new', with specialist videos focusing on snare, bass drums, toms and hardware.

What's more, vintage drum expert Yard Gavrilovic offers his maintenance tips, while there's expert advice throughout from the likes of Ndugu Chancler (Michael Jackson drummer) Ian Matthews (Kasabian), Steve White (Paul Weller, Trio Valore) and Swiss Chris (Kanye West).

A complete video drum tuning guide is also included.

Click here or head to the Rhythm Magazine app on the App Store to download this Rhythm special.