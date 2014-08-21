Rhythm at Drum Expo 2014

DRUM EXPO 2014: The UK's biggest selling drum magazine, since 1985 Rhythm has been the UK's go-to resource for drum news, tuition, gear reviews and interviews with the world's top drummers.

Artists who have graced Rhythm's cover over the years include Max Roach, Charlie Watts, Vinnie Colaiuta, Chad Smith, Dave Grohl, Mike Portnoy and Stewart Copeland to name just a few.

Since 2003, Rhythm has included a covermounted CD featuring world-class drum tuition videos for all levels of ability, MP3 backing tracks and PDF guides. We also create exclusive content for our dedicated YouTube channel.

In 2014, Rhythm continues to strive towards being the essential resource for drummers and the drum community. Recent features have included a Drumming Boot Camp with Thomas Lang, brand new interviews with Taylor Hawkins and Clem Burke, and study of Classic Drum Sounds, including detailed tutorials on how drummers can recreate some of the greatest drum sounds ever recorded.

Rhythm's video lessons cover everything from classic beats and rudimentary techniques to playing to loops and odd-times for beginners, with notated and video playalongs of some of the greatest ever drum tracks.

Jason Bowld's Loopography

Check out one of regular tutor Jason Bowld's loopography lessons from Rhythm magazine:

Adam Bushell's Classic Beats

Here is Rhythm tutor Adam Bushell sharing some triplet subdivision ideas:

Each month, Rhythm's respected gear experts give their considered opinions on the latest drums, cymbals, hardware, percussion and accessories.

Meet the Rhythm team here.

Rhythm is also packed with the latest drum news, in tandem with Rhythm's website that also features news, blogs, reviews, interviews and tuition videos.

Rhythm is available worldwide on Zinio for Android devices and on iTunes for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, fully enhanced with video and audio content. For full full details on where to buy Rhythm click here.

For more information, please visit the official Rhythm website, or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.