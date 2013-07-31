Meet the Rhythm team

Head honcho Chris cut his journalistic teeth at Portsmouth University where he spent three happy years writing for the student newspaper, interviewing bands and reviewing gigs (while studying Geography…). Soon after University he began working for Rhythm as Staff Writer. During his nine years so far on Rhythm Chris has put his hand to every aspect of the magazine from gear, to news and tuition, and interviewed many of his heroes including Vinnie Paul, Questlove, Dave Lombardo and Stewart Copeland. His fondest memories stem from various overseas trips to check out the drum manufacturers around the world, all for the benefit of Rhythm readers. Nice work if you can get it…

Drumming Experience:

Chris admits to having been a bass player but was thankfully taught a mean 4/4 by the drummer in his band back in ’97. He has since drummed in a variety of bands from covers outfits to lo-fi punk trios and gigs regularly around the south-west.

Top 3 Drummers:

Stewart Copeland

JP Gaster

Vinnie Paul