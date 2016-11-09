Revealed: 3 exciting new features at London Drum Show 2016

Come and get inspired by a host of top drumming talent, including Chris Coleman (above), Kasabian drummer Ian Matthews, Steve White, Beanie Bhebhe (Rudimental), Jamie Morrison (Stereophonics) and more.

The London Drum Show returns this weekend, in association with Rhythm Magazine, and we have three exciting new features for you.

The show is now just a few days away, so if you haven't bought your tickets yet, visit our website to buy them now, and save money off the on-the-door price.

The Percussion Zone

The Percussion Zone is a brand new, chilled out ambient area where visitors can enjoy demos, discussions and jams on cajóns and other hand drums and percussion instruments.

Experts from Remo and Footes Music will be on hand to offer help and advice to anyone interested in this type of instrument. So if you've ever wanted to play the bongos or try a djembe, stop by and have a chat.

Rhythm sessions

Rhythm Magazine will this year be running a series of short technique sessions at the show. Drumsense author Colin Woolway will cover a wide range of topics from the Paradiddle as a "gear shift" to jazz concepts, giving you ways to improve your playing and discover new techniques. The sessions are listed on the LDS website - there is something for everyone, from absolute beginners to drumming experts.

Remo special conference

At LDS 2016 Remo will hold a special conference on the Education Zone stage. This presentation is on the growing use of drums and rhythm beyond the traditional music world, as around the world a growing number of people are using rhythm to improve health, rehabilitation, stress management, motivation and education.

It's your chance to hear from one of the world's most successful facilitators, Co Founder of Drum Pulse Mark Hunter, ask questions and gain better understanding.

Add to this the show's stellar line-up of drum gods and the range of gear that will be on offer, and you've got yourself a weekend of pure drumming heaven.

