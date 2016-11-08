London Drum Show 2016 kicks up a gear

We are very pleased to announce more top names for the UK's drum spectacular, taking place 12­ and 13 November at London's Olympia venue.

Kasabian drummer Ian Matthews will take the 4pm slot on both days of the show in the MikeDolbear.com Masterclass room, reflecting this year's Best of British theme.

Matthews has enjoyed a stunning 2016 thanks to his work with the British Drum Company and the little matter of filling the King Power Stadium with his band of Leicester rock titans.

Also on the bill are Lower Than Atlantis sticksman Eddy Thrower and Ellie Goulding's multi­talented MD and drummer Joe Clegg. Opening up the masterclass area on both days will be Tom Potter, winner of the 2016 Young Drummer of the Year competition.

Incredible chops

Meanwhile, the latest name added to the London Drum Show's Main Stage is Larnell Lewis. Larnell started out drumming in church at a very young age, playing a variety of styles including gospel music which helped give him some incredible chops.

The sticksman has wowed us time and time again thanks to his innate feel and undeniable groove with Snarky Puppy. The show's Main Stage will also host the incredible Beanie Bhebhe (Rudimental), Chris Coleman, Jamie Morrison (Stereophonics), jazz king Mark Guiliana and rocker Jason Sutton.

Back to School

The Education Zone, meanwhile, will be similarly packed with star names. Sutter and Coleman will add to their Main Stage shows with clinics there, while Brit legend Steve White, Marko Djordjevic and Jost Nickel are also on the bill.

The show also features the cream of the drumming industry exhibiting its wares across the two days. Among those already confirmed to appear are Ludwig, the British Drum Company, Paiste, Drum Workshop, Sabian, Pearl, Roland, Liberty Drums, Natal, Mapex, Stagg, Meinl, Evans, Promark, LP, Remo, Aerodrums, Tama, Zildjian, Vater and Bosphorus.

Rudimental's Beanie Bhebhe will feature on the main stage

As you can see, it really will be a who's­ who of the drum world. At the DW booth this year, you'll be able to sample some of the brand's latest shell technologies and most iconic hardware innovations like the new Cherry/Mahogany hybrid and you can also test­drive DW's next generation MDD/ MCD pedal range.

This year, Gretsch has incorporated the USA Broadkaster shell into its Custom line of drums, and the iconic company will be showcasing a mix of new sizes, colours and finishes as the brand's London Drum Show centrepiece.

Drum roll up, roll up

Advance tickets for either Saturday or Sunday are available for £20 each. For £35 you can gain access to both days of the show. Student tickets are also on offer for £15 per day.

Meanwhile, tickets to see main stage performances are priced at £5 in advance, but we also give out an allocation of free main stage tickets an hour before each performance.

For all the latest on the show, head over to www.londondrumshow.com. And look out for a huge London Drum Show preview in the next issue of Rhythm, with headliner Mark Guiliana gracing our cover!