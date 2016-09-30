Kasabian's Ian Matthews: packed stadiums and building a drum empire

When we caught up with Ian Matthews he'd just had a weekend to remember as Kasabian packed out Leicester’s King Power Stadium for two huge shows.

The gigs, put on to celebrate the city’s gobsmacking Premier League triumph, sold out in a matter of minutes. Not bad considering the band had no new material to showcase and had been working away under the radar since last summer. Ian once again proved that he is the consummate professional behind he kit, powering stadium-sized performances with reassuring power and precision, even in the wake of playing such a huge event on just a few weeks notice.

It helped that during the band’s downtime Ian had kept his hand in with some small-scale jazz gigs and so he was able to burst back into full-on Kasabian mode when the call came in that stadium shows – plus a pair of warm-ups – were on.

The gigs saw the band ride the wave of euphoria that swept across the city in the aftermath of its footballing glory, and Kasabian stepped up to the plate, delivering back-to-back performances which confirm their status as genuine stadium fillers. Of course we shouldn’t be surprised at that, given that they headlined Glastonbury and filled Leicester’s Victoria Park with 35,000 fans back in 2014.

[Serge] asked if I wanted to do a few gigs ending up with playing at the stadium. I said, ‘Yeah, why not then!’ It was as if a mate had rang me up asking if I wanted to do a £60 jazz gig in a few weeks time.

If Leicester City FC have just enjoyed a fairytale, Ian is also looking to be part of one of his own, thanks to the launch of the British Drum Company. Founding a brand new drum company with eyes on the big boys is gutsy. In today’s market of drum store closures and falling revenues, it is as eyebrow raising as it is admirable.

But the Bristolian drummer is not doing so out of pure blind faith, he is part of a crack British Drum Company team of drum gurus, including master builder Keith Keough and TV funnyman Al Murray. We quiz Ian on the ins and outs of his new venture during our chat, but there’s only one place to start, those mega Kasabian shows.

When was the idea of playing the stadium shows put to you?

“I was just getting on with my life in Bristol. Obviously I have a close relationship with the boys but when we have some time off I’m in Bristol doing my thing, being a dad, I’ve had the British Drum Company keeping me busy, I’ve been doing some local gigs. I break away from the Kasabian headspace.

“I could see things were coming and we’d had some texts going back and forth but then Serge [Pizzorno, guitar] just rang me about a month before the gig and said he felt there was a big change going on in the city and that Leicester were going to do it. He asked if I wanted to do a few gigs ending up with playing at the stadium. I said, ‘Yeah, why not then!’ It was as if a mate had rang me up asking if I wanted to do a £60 jazz gig in a few weeks time. It came about so quick. I think we have the world record for arranging a stadium show in under a month.”

