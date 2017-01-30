Phil Rudd talks Axl/DC, legal troubles and his new lease of life

It has been two-and-a-half years since this writer last spoke to Phil Rudd, and it’s fair to say that the estranged AC/DC drummer has been through the wringer since our last chat.

Back in the summer of 2014, we shared a 15-minute talk through the drummer’s then brand new Head Job record - an album recorded by Rudd and his solo bandmates Allan Badger and Geoffrey Martin. Rudd called time on the interview with a minute or so to go, citing the heavy cold that he was suffering from. ‘I need to go, I’m fackin’ dying, mate,’ he spluttered as we said our goodbyes.

A few weeks later and Rudd’s world came crashing down as he was charged with several eye-catching offences, including drug possession and making threats to kill. Ultimately he was sentenced to eight months' house detention. In the meantime, he had lost his position as AC/DC drummer, with Chris Slade coming in.

It was a most undignified fall for the godfather of 4/4, a decline for the man who had powered AC/DC’s thunderous, rabble-rousing rock off and on since the ‘70s.

It is Rudd’s perfectly judged entrance you hear on Highway To Hell, his turbo-charged cymbal crashes that power Riff Raff and his laidback groove that gives Back In Black its monster feel. And, while he should have been enjoying one last hurrah around the world’s stadiums in support of 'DC’s Rock Or Bust album, he was sat at home counting the days until he could get back on the road and promote Head Job.

But Rudd’s kicking wasn’t quite over. In late August 2016 it was revealed that the 62 year old's return had been temporarily scuppered as he had suffered a heart attack. As we said, he’s been through the wringer.

So as we dial Rudd’s mobile number today, we’re unsure of what exactly to expect. The Phil Rudd we speak to on this occasion bears the same gruff voice and to-the-point interview style as we found last time, but this Phil most definitely has turned a corner. A world away from the salacious headlines and bizarre courtroom appearances that have dogged him in recent times, Rudd is bright, clear-headed and engaging, happy to chat away with a spark in his voice that had previously been ominously absent.

It seems that while Phil Rudd has endured a torrid time, he is out of the other end and, miraculously, still in one piece. In fact, he’s even embarking on a lengthy European tour to promote the Head Job album that we heard all about just before things went south back in 2014. If our 2014 interview was the calm before the storm, then today we hear all about the reinvention of Rudd.

