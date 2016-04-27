Perc is the virtual drummer that can play your acoustic percussion

The virtual drummer concept is one that's been around for a while, but it's usually realised in software (the 'players' in Logic and GarageBand even have names and back stories). With Perc, though, Polyend is taking a more 'physical' approach, creating a MIDI-controlled mechanical device that can trigger your acoustic percussion instruments.

You might call it a 'robot drummer', then, and the good news is that Perc is velocity sensitive and can play at up to 1200bpm, should you wish it to sound utterly insane. It can be controlled by any hardware or software sequencer, and comes with MIDI DIN, USB and CV ports.

Perc is said to be rugged enough to stand up to demanding usage, and comprises a controller, the balls that are used to hit the instruments, mounts and cables. The standard kit, which retails for $799, comes with one ball, and you can buy additional balls for $199 each. You can trigger up to three balls from a single controller, and use multiple controllers together should you need to.

You can find out more and pre-order Perc on the Polyend website. It'll ship in September.