Swiss cymbal giant Paiste has announced its first foray into the world of iOS with the Paiste iPhone App.

In a nutshell, it's a mini version of the company's website. The app provides sound files of Paiste's product lineup, artist setups and related product or artist news. There's also a GPRS-driven engine to locate the closest Paiste dealer in your area.

The Paiste iPhone App is free, and available now.