NOVEMBER ISSUE OF RHYTHM OUT NOW!

The November issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com,Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month New York jazz star Mark Guiliana tells us about his electronic influences, sublime jazz technique, his approach to drum education and playing on David Bowie's final album Blackstar.
Guiliana is headlining Rhythm's drum spectacular, the London Drum Show, this month, so we also bring you all the details of that show which is at London's Olympia venue 12-13 November…
Interviewed!
This issue we're going big on the drummers that are bringing their talents to the London Drum Show in November, so we've got interviews with Steve White, Stereophonics Jamie Morrison, Rudimental's Beanie and Lower Than Atlantis' Eddy Thrower!
But that's not all, we've also got interviews with Frankie Tontoh (George Michael, Amy Winehouse and more), Mathias Wakrat (Wakrat) and Pat Wilson of Weezer.
Win!
Win a Sabian Sound Kit worth £335! The cymbal company have brought out a dedicated drum mic and mixer set, ideal for drummers who crave a better live mix at small gigs, want to improve the audio on their drum videos or who prefer to practise or rehearse on a properly mixed kit! And one of these beauties can be yours, if you pick up this month's Rhythm!
Reviewed!
This month feast your eyes on a wealth of new gear, that our expert gear reviewers have got their hands on! For starters we've got US custom builders SJC’s new Tour Kit, then cymbals from newcomers Symrna who've lent us a set of their Thunder Lord metals for review. We also have reviews of Pearl's Dennis Chambers signature snare, Zildjian's Kerope Series rides and some ride cymbals from Paiste!
Learn!
This month, learn Alex Van Halen's monster drum part on VH’s 'Hot For Teacher', and Green Day's new track 'Bang Bang', plus jazz voicing and improvising, changing up your grooves, polyrhythmic phrasing, two-beat triplet fills and dubstep grooves!
