Nicko McBrain: Book of Souls, big kits, jazz vs metal and ticking off AVH

You’ve worked with producer Kevin Shirley for several albums now. How does he go about getting your kit sound?

“It’s the same old. I think Kevin got the cauliflower out of his lugholes! I go in the studio, I tune my drums, he puts the microphones on them and I sit and play. Charlie my tech will sit in there first getting the levels.

"I sit with Kevin and do a bit of tweaking after the heads have settled in. We’ll record and I’ll sit with Kevin and say, ‘I don’t like that, there’s too much mid range there, I don’t care for that.’ One of the drums might be singing when it shouldn’t. There’s nine toms up there so you can hit the 10" and the 15" will start making noise. I had to fine-tune it.

"This digital age is quite open to just letting your drums do what they’ve got to do. They’re an acoustic instrument, you can’t start fiddling around putting tape over them and stuff like that. The kit isn’t the easiest thing to record.”

It sounds like you know what you want. Are you especially hands-on with getting the kit to sound exactly the way you want it in the studio?

“In terms of me being hands-on it was more like, ‘Do you like that?’ ‘Yes I do.’ Then off we went. I’m quite hands-on. I don’t twiddle the knobs or anything though. Once you get your levels it’s simple. The compression is different on some tracks, on some it sounds more close-miked. On ‘Empire Of The Clouds’ there’s a wide-open room sound with a lot of ambience to it.

"The toms on ‘Red And The Black’ sound like the microphones are closer to the drums, they’re not as ambient. I like that about this record. The drum sound doesn’t change, but the texture does.

"Sometimes when you use a maple drumset with a lot of large toms the sounds can blend into one another a little bit. You have to watch that. That’s just the nature of that wood. If you took a beech kit it would sound more brittle.”

The title track has some real drum moments in there, including the unexpected off-beat china pattern.

“The old kick china! That was what the track needed, it felt right. Dare I say it was Bonham-ish. I had that in my head, I was thinking what JB would play on it. I thought he’d whack a china on the off beat, so that’s what I did.

"The guys looked at me when I did that. I used a 22" heavy china on that, because of the compression it almost sounds like an 18” china, it’s got a texture to it like a china-hi hat. It’s very quick. I think maybe Kevin did that because there was a little bit of ringy going on across the rest of the kit because I was hitting the s**t out of it.”

You’re known for your huge kit – nine toms and god know’s how many cymbals. Are you still looking to add more?

"I’d love to put some more cymbals up, I’m a nutcase for cymbals."

“There’s nowhere to put anything! But believe me I’ve thought about it. You know us nutty drummers are always thinking of adding another snare here and a timbale there and a couple of something else and a bunch of chimes.

"On the last tour when we did ‘Can I Play With Madness’, for the middle bit there’s a cowbell section and I’ve got nowhere to put it because of how the kit has progressed. I used to have the cowbell coming straight off the bass drum. Then I had to bolt it to the hi-hat stand. Now there’s nowhere to put anything!

"I’d love to put some more cymbals up, I’m a nutcase for cymbals. I love cymbals, I love the top end of a drum kit. I’ve had a look and thought I could go up like Mike Mangini. But then what’s the point? It’s hard enough playing a nine-tom kit. For me, at my age, getting round to the 6" tom, I have to think about it before I go round there and hit it. When I was younger I just did it.”

The big kit must give you greater tonal options in the studio.

“Without doubt. It’s nice to have different parts of the drumset you can use – you’ve got your high and low tone toms. That’s just me. I’m comfortable with that for Iron Maiden. To be very honest with you I’d prefer to play a five-piece, I learnt my trade on a five-piece, well actually I learnt on a three-piece.

"As I started doing studio work I had a five-piece Hayman and I played everything flat, even my cymbals. I got a bo**ocking from Paiste for that because I used to crack all of these cymbals because I had them flat.

"When I sit in my restaurant and have jams with my chums I play a four-piece and I just shred on it. There’s not much to think about. Sometimes with having a bigger drum kit you over-think things, and you can over-play because you think you’ve got to hit everything.

"That was my mentality many years back. I’ve matured now. I’m like a good bottle of red wine, I’ve matured. Sometimes it can be a bit corked, but you never know.

"Because I’ve been playing a kit of that size since 1976, the cymbal configuration has changed but that’s it, that is my style of playing – especially with Iron Maiden. I don’t think Iron Maiden would work with a smaller kit.”

You’d have to remove some of your trademark tom fills for starters…

“On one of the songs there’s a little tom motif. When we were learning it I was playing it on the foot, 13" and 14" and Steve suggested moving it up to the 10" and 12". Little things like that, if I didn’t have the big kit I wouldn’t have been able to do that. The tonal textures spring into your mind. I can dynamically change a fill by switching say from the 10" to the 8".”

Is there anything to be wary of with having such a big kit?

“You get these sympathetic harmonics coming out so you have to be careful. It’s an acoustic instrument. It breathes and you want to hear it. If you play the snare it will sound differently from where you are to where say Steve is stood when he comes up to me and moans while we’re playing.

"Nah, he doesn’t moan, we have a laugh – but sometimes he’ll give me a bo**ocking and tell me I’m playing like an old man. My answer is always it’s because I am an old man!”

You’re a big exponent of a natural acoustic kit sound, aren’t you?

“You don’t want to start taping things and take the ring out of the drums. Steve always says my snare sounds like a biscuit tin, but everything on my drums is wide open. When you have a great producer like Kevin they don’t threshold and gate everything.

"Gating them is a lazy boy’s way out. Everything speaks to each other. Sometimes I feather the bass drum with a dynamic low beat. If I’ve got a threshold on it you won’t hear it. Same with ghost notes on the toms for a fill, I do those and you won’t hear it if it’s gated so the microphone isn’t open enough – it has to be wide open.”

You have an iconic single bass pedal set-up and style. How did that develop down the years, and why didn’t you ever go to a double bass pedal?

“Primarily that developed from the different bass players I’ve played with. It was never a thing of mine to see how quick I could get with one pedal. I wasn’t ever a double bass drum person. When I was growing up the only double bass drum players were people like Louie Bellson, Ed Shaughnessy and people like that.

"Then in the ’60s it was Cozy Powell and Ginger Baker. We didn’t have many fired-up double bass drum players. There wasn’t the massively fast thing going on like we hear today. These guys today are amazing. People like Mangini, what’s he doing?!

"For me my technique developed from locking in with great bass players. My style took that route, playing with the bass player instead of playing ‘2’ and ‘4’. I did a lot of embellishments and my drumming was more percussive in the early days. I played in three-pieces a lot like with Pat Travers.

"In that three-piece you have to fill in the gaps, you can’t just sit on a groove because it needs that percussive feel like Ginger played with Cream.”