New teaching network offers discount for Rhythm readers

My Drum Lessons, a new teaching franchise with tutors from all over the world, is offering a discount for Rhythm-reading drum teachers who wish to sign up to the network.

My Drum Lessons is part of the UK-based business 'Become a Music Teacher', and offers specialist teaching packages to those musicians wishing to earn money from teaching. Since it wasfounded in 2008, the business has assisted over 150 tutors European wide and offers all requirements to anyone wanting to teach music.

My Drum Lessons aims to help youset up your own drum teaching business, showing you how to get students in, structure and plan lessons, run your business (accounting, CRB certification, Health & Safety etc.), how to market yourself and much more.

Matt Dean, My Drum Lessons Manager says, "This isn't just a website data base for tutors, it will give you everything you will require to make money from your drum skills," adding that teachers can teach on electronic or acoustic kits; in your home or at the student's home, and for all levels and tastes. "Qualifications are not mandatory, though they will help of course," says Matt. "One of the most important skills to being a good teacher is having patience and strong social skills."

Simon Devlin, founder of My Drum Lessons said, "The idea came to me when a friend and respected local drummer was laid off from work and wanted to set up a successful teaching business like I had set up 18 months previously. I was able to set Matt up as legitimate teacher, getting him CRB checked to teach youngsters, public liability insurance and how to best show the tax office his earnings. This was especially useful when it came to his band, as he was able to show what his additional earnings were, when gigging, without losing out to the tax man".

Matt, who helped develop the drum teaching syllabus, told Rhythm: "My Drum Lessons is now part of the World's largest music teaching franchise with tutors from all over Europe and beyond. This gives them great networking potential whether its developing new lesson plans through to marketing ideas. My Drum Lessons run competitions for their members with drum kits and even master-classes being given away as prizes to members. Manufacturers offer members discounted prices on a host of products and they also arrange factory tours from some of the most prestigious names in the drum world."

My Drum Lessons offer bespoke packages which include your own CRB certificate to display on your wall of your teaching room, personally branded 'My Drum Lessons' website which can have pictures, your music and a biog of you on it, your own 'My Drum Lessons' email address, business cards, posters and Membership Certificate to display on your teaching wall.

Tutors wishing to sign up to the network should click on www.mydrumlessons.co.uk and select 'Apply Here' under the 'Become a tutor' tab.

As a special offer to Rhythm readers, My Drum Lessons are giving a 70% reduction off of your joining fee. All you have to do is go to www.mydrumlessons.co.uk and give code reference JSA123 to enable this. There is then a small weekly charge, which starts from just £8.

For a free brochure and more information telephone 01603 469662, email info@MyDrumLessons.co.uk or go to www.MyDrumLessons.co.uk