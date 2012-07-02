New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2012)
Echo Custom Drums Echo-Flint snare drums (£450)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“These unusual snares will probably appeal to heavier players who want something bulletproof.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo-Flint snare drums
Gretsch Catalina Maple Kit (£875)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Gretsch delivers the goods once again.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Catalina Maple Kit
Meinl Artisan Edition Cajons
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Always forward-looking, these Artisans are a particularly fine testament to the company's continuing success.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Artisan Edition Cajons
Remo Ambassador X14
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Quite simply, what's not to like?”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Ambassador X14
Roland TD-30KV (£5779)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Pay out for a high-end acoustic kit and you only get one. With this set-up you get hundreds of kits and the cymbals thrown-in too!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-30KV
Sabian Players' Choice cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Interesting one-off cymbals, but they won't be for everybody.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Players' Choice cymbals
