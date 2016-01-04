New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2016)
Sonor Vintage
As we entered the new year, the MusicRadar team was hard at work casting an eye over all of the latest and greatest drum gear.
We had a cracking month of reviews, with everything from Foo Fighters-approved snares to lush vintage kits via a drum made from an old rat catching van. Seriously. Everything in this round-up was reviewed on the site in December 2015, and we start with Sonor's stunning Vintage series.
“With its beech shells, rounded bearing edges, Superprofil hoops and teardrop lugs, Sonor's Vintage Series recalls a fondly- remembered defining period in the German company's 140-year evolution.”
4 out of 5
Ruach MK Cajons
“The MK1 may be vanilla, but it gets the nod from us.”
4 out of 5
Provenance VW Rat Snare
“The ethos of Provenance is to build unique instruments from historically noteworthy reclaimed materials. This rusty VW 'Rat' may be the boldest experiment yet, but it sounds fantastic.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Provenance VW Rat Snare
Ludwig Atlas Classic Hardware
“Ludwig has updated its 1960s flat-based stands in line with popular retro trends. The Atlas Classic series is practical, stylish and boasts many clever and genuinely useful design details.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Atlas Classic Hardware
J Leiva Medina Cajon
“Though lacking in bass tones this cajon still sounds good but lends itself to being miked up with a slight tweaking in the eq department.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Leiva Medina Cajon
Pearl Vision Birch VBL
“Pearl's Vision Birch Lacquer kit brings professional features such as custom-style finishes and hardware with affordable shell construction.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Vision Birch VBL
Gretsch Taylor Hawkins Snare
“Chad Smith's signature Pearl snare has built a reputation as a brilliant all-rounder on a budget over the last decade, and now Hawkins' Gretsch is set to do the same.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Taylor Hawkins Snare
