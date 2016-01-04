New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2016)

As we entered the new year, the MusicRadar team was hard at work casting an eye over all of the latest and greatest drum gear.

We had a cracking month of reviews, with everything from Foo Fighters-approved snares to lush vintage kits via a drum made from an old rat catching van. Seriously. Everything in this round-up was reviewed on the site in December 2015, and we start with Sonor's stunning Vintage series.

MusicRadar's Verdict

“With its beech shells, rounded bearing edges, Superprofil hoops and teardrop lugs, Sonor's Vintage Series recalls a fondly- remembered defining period in the German company's 140-year evolution.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Sonor Vintage

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)

