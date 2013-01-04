New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2013)
Gear4Music double kick drum pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The cost of these Gear4Music double kick drum pedals places them firmly in the entry level market, but their quality makes them a great purchase for any aspiring double pedaller who doesn't want to break the bank"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music double kick drum pedal
Gretsch Brooklyn Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Built in the USA, Gretsch's new Brooklyn mixes the vintage and the new in a pleasing cocktail that offers a real alternative pro-line Gretsch at a more competitive price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Brooklyn Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
Gear4Music Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Gear4Music cajon is a great way of trying out this incredibly versatile instrument. This model is impressive, especially considering the price and the included carry case too. A great deal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
Dream Dark Matter Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These are highly individual cymbals whose tonal colour and raw complexity could add an esoteric touch to many genres. Though not as keenly priced as other Dream ranges, they are still good value."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dream Dark Matter Cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
Toca Traditional Series Congas And Bongos
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Toca has done a particularly fine job with these 'new traditionals' and considering their impressive, quality construction and truly professional sound, they really do represent exceptional value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toca Traditional Series Congas And Bongos
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
AD Drums Steel Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a great snare drum, demonstrating Carl's flair for design, eye for detail and standard of craftsmanship."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AD Drums Steel Snare
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
AD Drums Cherry/Birch snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Demonstrating an imaginative use of materials and colours, this is an ideal snare for those looking for a subtle partner to brushes and light sticks."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AD Drums Cherry/Birch snare
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
Meinl Sand Cymbal Set
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Benny Greb and Meinl have created a range of highly musical cymbals that complement each other as a set. Their vintage charms will be lost on hard hitters, while their labour-intensive production makes them reassuringly expensive."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Sand Cymbal Set
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
AD Drums Maple/Acrylic hybrid snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A unique combination of materials and tones that shows off AD Drums craftsmanship and design flair."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AD Drums Maple/Acrylic hybrid snare
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)
Percussion Plus Sonix 922 Jazz Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Though the heads are mediocre, the Sonix 922 Jazz Kit does sound good, but change to perimeter dampening type heads on the bass drum and some coated heads on the toms and this could actually be tempting as a second kit for those smaller gigs."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Percussion Plus Sonix 922 Jazz Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 210)