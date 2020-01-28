MIDI 2.0 spec confirmed: “the biggest advance in music technology in decades”

It’s been years in the planning, but now the core spec for the MIDI 2.0 standard has finally been confirmed and adopted by the MIDI Manufacturers Association. In fact, the MMA is calling MIDI 2.0 "the biggest advance in music technology in decades".

The decision was taken at the MMA’s annual meeting, which took place at the recent Winter NAMM Show. The five core documents adopted were as follows:

MIDI Capability Inquiry (Update)

Specification for Universal MIDI Packet (UMP) Format and MIDI 2.0 Protocol

Common Rules for MIDI CI Profiles

Common Rules for MIDI-CI Property Exchange

Property Exchange Foundational Resources and Basic Resources

If that’s all a bit technical and dry for your taste, you might be more interested to learn that the well-attended NAMM session - it was standing room only - also featured demonstrations from Korg, Roland and Yamaha, who showed prototype MIDI 2.0 devices sending and receiving MIDI 2.0 protocol messages.

Roland, of course, also launched a finished MIDI 2.0-compatible controller in the shape of the A-88MKII .