New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2014)
Manuel Rodriguez Alegria Cajon
Every month, Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - reviews the latest drums, cymbals, percussion and drum accessories.
Here we've gathered all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other drum gear reviews posted on MusicRadar throughout January.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 224, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Alegria are favourably priced and capable of producing a surprising range of drum and percussion-like sounds."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manuel Rodriguez Alegria Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
BUY: Manuel Rodriguez Alegria Cajon currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Alesis DM7X Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The kit has an impressive drum sound, great triggering response and mass of pads, all representing great value for anybody's wallet."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis DM7X Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
BUY: Alesis DM7X Kit currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Tiki Drums Monoply Maple Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Preston Prince's reputation as a technically assured, skilled and imaginative drum builder can only be further enhanced by this snare."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tiki Drums Monoply Maple Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
Manuel Rodriguez Farruca Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With just a little flair for rhythm, almost anyone can sit on this cajon and begin to have some percussive fun - and the price isn't bad, either."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manuel Rodriguez Farruca Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
BUY: Manuel Rodriguez Farruca Cajon currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Sakae Drums Trilogy Drum Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sakae's Trilogy, with its thin three-ply shells and reinforcing rings, is markedly different from anything the company previously produced. Excellent drums, hand-made with real flair."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Drums Trilogy Drum Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
Tiki Drums Makore and Mahogany Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Further proof of Tiki Drums' encyclopaedic knowledge of drum making. It's not cheap, but this sort of quality is worth paying for."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tiki Drums Makore and Mahogany Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
Manuel Rodriguez Soleá II Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Soleá II retains a fairly hefty price tag, but it is well-constructed, beautifully finished and ultimately feels good under the palms."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manuel Rodriguez Soleá II Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
Flint Percussion Reggae Snare Drum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superbly designed and executed snare without a premium price tag."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Flint Percussion Reggae Snare Drum review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)
Fusion Beat Series Drum Bags
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A top-notch selection of bags and cases that won't let you down - although they carry a price tag to match their quality."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fusion Beat Series Drum Bags review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 224)