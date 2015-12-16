New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2015)
Tycoon Crate Cajon
The Rhythm reviews team has been hard at work once again, casting their expert eyes over the cream of the drum world in the last month.
Another superb collection of gear has passed through our doors, and we've we ran the rule over everything from Pearl's lush Fiberglass and Natal's Arcadia kits to cajons from Tycoon and Ruach. All the reviews here appeared on MusicRadar in November, starting with the Crate cajon from Tycoon.
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“This is a good sounding cajon which has plenty of body and feels good to perform with. However, it is hard to forget the price which we feel is difficult to justify being so expensive.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tycoon Crate Cajon
Performance Percussion PP600E
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“While there are some good features with the PP600E, there are other kits around which offer much more for your money.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Performance Percussion PP600E
PDP Concept Black Wax
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“PDP is constantly impressing us by drawing upon quality DW craftsmanship to create its much more affordable ranges. These snares certainly are a bargain for the asking price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PDP Concept Black Wax
Dixon Jet Set Plus
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“A versatile kit that offers something a little different for the jobbing drummer, the Jet Set Plus is a full-featured kit in a pint-size package.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dixon Jet Set Plus
Pearl Wood Fiberglass
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“Pearl's original Wood- Fiberglass shell was a genuine classic and this excellent, timely update with Kapur shells comes at a knock-down price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Wood Fiberglass
Ruach Live Cajons
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“The Live A is certainly the pick of the Ruach bunch, but it is eye-wateringly expensive.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ruach Live Cajons
Schlagwerk Agile Pro
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“A well crafted instrument with an excellent sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schlagwerk Agile Pro Cajon
Wambooka Acyrlic Drum
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“Who knew that by adding water to a drum you could add a whole new dimension to a traditional instrument?”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wambooka Acyrlic Drum
DW Design Black Nickel Over Brass Snare
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“An absolute stunner of a snare, both aurally and visually. Top quality design and construction is what we've come to expect from DW, only now it comes without the price-tag.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Design Black Nickel Over Brass Snare
Natal Arcadia
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“With premium features from Natal's high-end lines, adapted for the working drummer, the Arcadia series sets a stunning new standard for entry-to-mid-range kits.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Arcadia
Istanbul Agop Mantra Cymbals
MusicRadar's Verdict:
“This neat set provides Cindy Blackman-Santana with a jazz-based cymbal retaining that hallmark traditional Istanbul character, but with a sharper, brighter cutting, rocking edge.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop Mantra Cymbals
Schlagwerk X-One Cajon
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"A great sounding cajon at a pocket-money price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schlagwerk X-One Cajon
