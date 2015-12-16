New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2015)

The Rhythm reviews team has been hard at work once again, casting their expert eyes over the cream of the drum world in the last month.

Another superb collection of gear has passed through our doors, and we've we ran the rule over everything from Pearl's lush Fiberglass and Natal's Arcadia kits to cajons from Tycoon and Ruach. All the reviews here appeared on MusicRadar in November, starting with the Crate cajon from Tycoon.

MusicRadar's Verdict:

“This is a good sounding cajon which has plenty of body and feels good to perform with. However, it is hard to forget the price which we feel is difficult to justify being so expensive.”

3 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Tycoon Crate Cajon

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)