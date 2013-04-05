New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2013)
Bill Sanders Practice Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"No frills it may be, but this kit is a functional, reasonably priced option for drummers looking to work on their playing without a whole lotta racket."
FULL REVIEW:Bill Sanders Practice Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Gear4Music WHD Cajon
Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews.
In this gallery we've collected the latest cymbals, kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear reviews to have passed through the magazines' pages.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 213 and 214.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This great-value cajon feels like a wholly natural instrument to play – almost like tapping on a table top, only this time no one will tell you to shut up. One of the most liberating aspects of this instrument is the ability to zip it up after a gig and head home long before the guitarist has even contemplated wiping down his strings. How cool is that?"
FULL REVIEW:Gear4Music WHD Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Yamaha DTX400K
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There is a lot on offer here for the price and with the connection to the outside world, it could be the start of something much bigger!"
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha DTX400K review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
WHD Pro Complete Cymbal Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Despite its 'Pro' tag, this WHD cymbal pack would be an excellent set for beginners or those on a budget. More advanced players may want more from their cymbal set, but if price is a concern these are worth checking out."
FULL REVIEW:WHD Pro Complete Cymbal Pack review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Sonor Prolite Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ProLite shell pack and the snare are undeniably expensive but if you can afford it then why not treat yourself? It's worth every last Pfennig!"
FULL REVIEW:Sonor Prolite Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Paiste Formula 602
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These Formula 602s are ideal for jazz, unplugged sessions, laid-back pop or any music which begs for subtlety - for these genres, and indeed for recording, they tick all the boxes."
FULL REVIEW: Paiste Formula 602 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Tycoon Percussion Congas, Bongos and Djembes
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tycoon celebrates its 30th anniversary with these Signature congas and bongos, the most impressive from this green-aware company yet, plus the attractive mid-priced Select series and a pair of killer djembes."
FULL REVIEW: Tycoon Percussion Congas, Bongos and Djembes review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Tiki Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a fabulous pair of snares - each with their own particular sonic palette and personality. For the 13", some Latin, jazz-funk or jazz; the 14" drum would be versatile enough to cover just about any other genre."
FULL REVIEW: Tiki Snare Drums review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)
Chequerplate Drums LED Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A visually-stunning, aurally-pleasing kit that delivers in spades on many levels. The price tag may frighten some, but you are paying for supreme quality, and if it's a custom-made kit offering something a little different that you're after, this would be a top choice."
FULL REVIEW: Chequerplate Drums LED Series Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
Gear4Music Complete Drum Hardware Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Gear4Music Complete Drum Hardware Pack is solidly-made and offers wallet friendly pricing. A serious option, whether you're looking to complete a shell kit or add to an existing kit."
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Complete Drum Hardware Pack
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
Murat Diril Arena Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Arena series is a characterful and quirky addition to Murat's pantheon of high quality and distinctive cymbals."
FULL REVIEW: Murat Diril Arena Cymbals review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
Highwood Malleus Double Kick Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It was HighWood's criteria to create a no-compromise, yet cost-effective bass drum pedal. The result is a quality product, representing Brit engineering at its very best - mission accomplished."
FULL REVIEW: Highwood Malleus Double Kick Pedal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
Pearl Percussion Jingle Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not only does it sound great and look funky, with price tags like this, Pearl has done our wallets a favour too."
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Percussion Jingle Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 214)
