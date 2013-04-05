New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"This great-value cajon feels like a wholly natural instrument to play – almost like tapping on a table top, only this time no one will tell you to shut up. One of the most liberating aspects of this instrument is the ability to zip it up after a gig and head home long before the guitarist has even contemplated wiping down his strings. How cool is that?"

3.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW:Gear4Music WHD Cajon review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 213)

