NAMM 2017: Paiste reveals sizzling new metal
Nicko's Treasures
NAMM 2017: Cymbal giant Paiste will be bringing plenty of shiny new product to NAMM.
Alongside a strictly limited run of all-new Nicko McBrain 'treasures', it will be showcasing additions to its Masters, Signature, Giant Beat and Signature traditional lines, as well as an all-new 'value' range, the 900 series.
Nicko's Treasures press release: The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the availability of the "Nicko's Treasures" Limited Edition Set.
Since joining Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain has become one of the most admired and influential drummers in modern times. Recent tours of the British top metal band are breaking all records, including the current The Book of Souls world tour, which features a unique cymbal set crafted for Nicko by Paiste.
Inspired by the Mayan theme of the tour stage set, Paiste and Nicko collaborated to create special silk screens for the cymbals. Elements of the artwork include the sun god Tonatiuh, and the date January 9, 1983 written in Mayan calendar glyphs, the day of Nicko's very first session with Iron Maiden. The Paiste logos are rendered in Iron Maiden script.
The cymbal set consists of the Signature Reflector models 14" Heavy Hi-Hat, 15", 16", 18", 19", 20" & 22" Heavy Full Crashes, 22" Bell Ride, 22" Heavy China, a Signature 20" Fast Medium, a RUDE 17" Crash/Ride and a Formula 602 13" Heavy Bell.
The 12 model set comes in a massive custom made wooden crate which features elements of the artwork branded into the wood and on a laser engraved bronze plaque. Added contents include signed CD and Vinyl versions of The Book of Souls album, signed Nicko "Boomer" McBrain signature drum sticks, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Production will strictly be limited to a total of 83 crated sets worldwide. Interested customers should contact Paiste directly for personal assistance in setting up a purchase through an authorized Paiste retailer.
900 series
Paiste 900 Series press release: The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the launch of the 900 Series.
The 900 Series is crafted from 2002 Bronze, known for its legendary warmth, brilliance and strength. In sophisticated hybrid manufacturing the cymbals are refined with Swiss craftsmanship by hand hammering and lathing. A special finish slightly darkens the cymbals and amplifies the lathing grooves and hammer marks for a spectacular appearance that fuses roughness and elegance.
Innovative design provides 900 Series cymbals with greater flexibility, resulting in a giving feel and outstanding playability. The overall sound is warm and full with measured, discreet brightness. Heavier and larger models add abundant brilliance, cut and projection.
The core of the series focuses on Crashes and Rides of medium and heavy weight in a wide range of sizes. A variety of Hi-Hats, Splashes and Chinas round out a full program that covers a great variety of stylistic needs.
The modest pricing of the 900 Series combined with the advanced musicality of the cymbals sets a new standard for sophisticated sound at a reasonable investment.
The 16", 17", 18", 19" and 20" Crashes respond quickly for warm, energetic accents. The full-bodied 20" and 22" Rides are well controllable, with clear stick sound over a warm, musical wash. The versatile 14" Hi-Hat features a compact open sound and a warm chick. For quicker response and a brighter chick, the 14" Sound Edge Hi-Hat is perfect.
The 16", 17", 18", 19" and 20" Heavy Crashes provide abundant attack for warm, powerful crashes. The energetic 20" and 22" Heavy Rides feature a strong bell and ample stick definition to cut through high volumes. The mighty 24" Mega Ride takes that power to yet another level. The 14" and 15" Heavy Hi-Hats offer strong stick, vigorous open sound and solid chick.
In the effects category, 10" and 12" Splashes set fast, short, full accents, while the 14", 16" and 18" Chinas feature complex, trashy crash and ride sounds.
Color Sound 900
Paiste Color Sound 900 press release:The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the launch of the Color Sound 900 series.
Paiste first pioneered color coated cymbals with COLORSOUND 5 in 1984 as a means for artistic expression during the time period when popular music became visual in television music videos. In the 1990s, VISIONS made an appearance, and in recent years certain Artist Inspiration models feature color coating - Stewart Copeland's Blue Bell Ride, Aquiles Priester's Giga Bell Ride and Danny Carey's Dry Heavy Ride.
Throughout, the Color Sound finish was available for custom orders, including cymbals featured by international top artists Joey Jordison, Tico Torres and Paul Bostaph. With Color Sound 900 Paiste launches the latest incarnation in the color cymbal saga.
Extensive research and design efforts have resulted in the most stunningly beautiful finishes: luminous translucent colors preserve the natural appearance of grooves and hammer marks and present a vibrantly radiant appearance. Notably, decades of experience have proven the Color Sound finish to be exceedingly tough and durable - the finish will not crack, chip or peel.
Color Sound 900 cymbals are based on the range of models in the concurrently launched 900 Series. While they feature substantially corresponding sound and function, the color coating causes a slightly drier sound, shortens the sustain a bit, and results in a more focused attack. Significantly, the same flexibility and giving feel as in the 900 Series is present.
The versatile medium weight segment is represented by 16", 17", 18", 19", 20" Crashes, 20" and 22" Rides as well as 14" Hi-Hat and 14" Sound Edge Hi-Hat. The powerful heavy weight segment features 16", 17", 18", 19", 20" Heavy Crashes, 20" and 22" Rides, a 24" Mega Ride as well as 14" and 15" Heavy Hi-Hats. 10" and 12" Splashes and 14", 16", 18" Chinas round out the program with accent and effect cymbals.
New Signature, Giant Beat and Signature Traditionals series models.
Paiste press release:The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the introduction of new models in the Signature, Giant Beat and Signature Traditionals series.
In 1967, during the rapid expansion of Rock music, PAISTE launched Giant Beat cymbals, providing warmth, strength and brilliance unknown to drummers before. Key drummers John Bonham, Nick Mason, Keith Moon and Carl Palmer immediately embraced the new cymbals and thrived on the revolutionary sound. In 2005 Paiste re-introduced the series in response to renewed interest in the sound of the roots and traditions in popular music. The choice of sizes in the original line-up is now being expanded with the 19" and 22" Giant Beat and the 16" Giant Beat Hi-Hat.
Introducing a proprietary bronze developed specifically for cymbals, Paiste launched the Signature series in 1989, which provides drummers with sounds featuring unparalleled richness and musicality. Nicko McBrain of the cult metal band Iron Maiden has been a loyal Signature player since. For a number of years, Nicko's set included a Prototype based on the Fast Crash model, with its distinct low curvature and quick response and sustain. Developed for the regular assortment and executed in a heavier weight, the resulting 18" and 20" Fast Medium models maintain that character and add strength, cut and explosive character for louder musical applications.
In a remarkable historical research project aimed at recreating cymbal sounds of the 1940s, 1950’s and 1960s, the formative period of Blues, Jazz, and Big Band, Paiste unveiled the Signature Traditionals in 1996. A well known contemporary connoisseur and protagonist of the series is Steve Jordan, who proclaims Traditionals as "so essential to my sound, that I can't travel without them". The 17" and 20" Thin Crash models re-join the program in response to renewed interest and requests for more choices in the Traditionals assortment.
Signature, Giant Beat and Signature Traditionals cymbals are made in Switzerland using traditional methods that have remained unchanged in over half a century.
PST X DJs 45
PaistePST X DJs 45 press release:The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the launch of the PST X DJs 45 Set.
The PST X DJs 45 Set was created in collaboration with the soulful Daru Jones, whose church gospel roots led him to the status of being a sought-after drummer and producer/musical director in the hip-hop, soul and rock scene.
Highly praised main stream associations include top acts such as Jack White and Jamie Lidell. His very own style - musically and otherwise - led to critical acclaim in top magazines and appearances on national television programs.
Always on the go, Daru desired a highly portable cymbal set for hip-hop sessions, DJ Jams, and other sit-ins that spontaneously present themselves, enabling him to preserve his personal sound in modern urban mobility.
The concept was developed in the PST X series, which provides a suitable basis for the type of fast and dry sounds that perfectly fit the world of Hip-hop & Electronica percussion. It is executed with a set consisting of a 12" Crash, 12" Ride and 12" Hats.
The 12" DJs 45 Crash is a fast, explosive cymbal with dirty fizz for short, quick accents. 12"DJs 45 Hats offer a distinct dry stick sound, an open sound with a muted trashy hiss and a chick that's a stupendous dry clap.
The DJs 45 12" Ride's dominant feature is the distinct, full bell; it also offers a dry, bell-like ping and snappy edge accents. The Crash and Hats Top cymbals feature the characteristic PST X hole pattern. Despite their size all models offer ample volume and projection.
The DJ theme and the 45 rpm 12-inch single - as the archetypical DJ instrument - served as guidance in the overall design and naming of the DJs 45 set. The Ride thus visually mimics a vinyl record. As a tribute to Daru's inspiration, his Rusic Records label logo has further been placed on the cymbals.
New Masters models
Paiste Masters press release: The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the launch of the Masters models Thin, Thin Hi-Hat and Swish.
The Masters series is a collection of exquisite and laboriously hand-crafted cymbals made of CuSn20 bronze to achieve superior sound ideals in various musical genres.
In an exceptionally long development phase of almost three years, Sound Development envisioned Jazz & Acoustic rooted cymbals with extraordinary versatility to allow for a complete range of sound requirements with minimal instrumentation. The resulting 20", 22" and 24" Thin and the corresponding 14", 15" and 16" Thin Hi-Hat thus provide true all-round capability and multi-functionality.
Both models, executed in thin weights and with low curvatures, feature particular responsiveness, tranquility and balance. These very dynamic cymbals are nonetheless capable of sufficient volume, given their range of sizes. They share soft, buttery feel and a fairly short, unobtrusive and especially controllable character. A fine, silvery stick sound combines with warm, deep, complex, multilayered washes and open sounds. The Thin model functions equally well as a ride, crash or mallet cymbal.
In the search for a definitive archetypal sound, Paiste worked extensively with cymbal master Jim Keltner to develop the 22" Swish, which offers wide-ranging ride and crash functions with exotic character due the traditional Chinese based shape. As in the other new models, thin weight and low curvature lead to soft, responsive feel, and extremely controllable function. Silvery, wooden pings float over highly complex, smoky, dark washes, crashes and swells, in a cymbal with extensive dynamic range and lively and exotic character.
Masters cymbals are made in Switzerland using traditional methods that have remained unchanged in over half a century.