NAMM 2017: Paiste reveals sizzling new metal

NAMM 2017: Cymbal giant Paiste will be bringing plenty of shiny new product to NAMM.

Alongside a strictly limited run of all-new Nicko McBrain 'treasures', it will be showcasing additions to its Masters, Signature, Giant Beat and Signature traditional lines, as well as an all-new 'value' range, the 900 series.

Nicko's Treasures press release: The renowned cymbal maker Paiste announces the availability of the "Nicko's Treasures" Limited Edition Set.

Since joining Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain has become one of the most admired and influential drummers in modern times. Recent tours of the British top metal band are breaking all records, including the current The Book of Souls world tour, which features a unique cymbal set crafted for Nicko by Paiste.

Inspired by the Mayan theme of the tour stage set, Paiste and Nicko collaborated to create special silk screens for the cymbals. Elements of the artwork include the sun god Tonatiuh, and the date January 9, 1983 written in Mayan calendar glyphs, the day of Nicko's very first session with Iron Maiden. The Paiste logos are rendered in Iron Maiden script.

The cymbal set consists of the Signature Reflector models 14" Heavy Hi-Hat, 15", 16", 18", 19", 20" & 22" Heavy Full Crashes, 22" Bell Ride, 22" Heavy China, a Signature 20" Fast Medium, a RUDE 17" Crash/Ride and a Formula 602 13" Heavy Bell.

The 12 model set comes in a massive custom made wooden crate which features elements of the artwork branded into the wood and on a laser engraved bronze plaque. Added contents include signed CD and Vinyl versions of The Book of Souls album, signed Nicko "Boomer" McBrain signature drum sticks, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Production will strictly be limited to a total of 83 crated sets worldwide. Interested customers should contact Paiste directly for personal assistance in setting up a purchase through an authorized Paiste retailer.