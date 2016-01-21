NAMM 2016: Alesis takes Strike action with "groundbreaking" new electronic drum kits

Image 1 of 2 The flagship Strike Pro is a 6-piece kit. Alesis Strike Pro Image 2 of 2 The 5-piece Strike Zone is more affordable. Alesis Strike Zone

NAMM 2016: Alesis is expanding its roster of electronic drum set s with the Strike range, which the company says contains "the first-ever electronic kits to deliver the very best of both acoustic drums and electronic drums in terms of feel, playability, looks, sound quality and control."

There are two kits in the range - known as Zone and Pro - both of which benefit from new drum and cymbal designs. The drums have larger dual-hoop pads and adjustable Alesis Mesh heads, for example, while the shells are made from multi-ply wood.

Read more: Alesis Surge Mesh e-kit

The cymbals, meanwhile, are said to feel "spectacularly realistic", offering a larger bell area. They're also said to be quieter than previous iterations.

Sounds are provided by the new Strike Performance Module, which contains 200 kits and over 1000 instruments. It has onboard sampling capability, SD card storage, and USB/MIDI connectivity - you can create kits on your computer using the Strike Software Editor and transfer them over. You can keep track of your settings on a 4.3-inch LED screen.

Find out more below and on the Alesis website. The Strike kits will be available in Q2 of this year, with prices set at £1150 for the Strike Zone and £1750 for the Strike Pro.

Strike "Zone" kit: 5-Piece Professional Electronic Drum Kit with 3 cymbals

Strike Performance Module with 4.3 colour LED screen

Over 1000 drum and percussion instruments and 200 Kits

Mesh heads (Patent Pending) with larger shells and standard drum sizes

Strike software editor for creating your own custom kits and instruments

Sample your own sounds or load .wav files

Convenient USB/MIDI connectivity

12" Strike snare pad w/wood shell

8"-10"-12" Strike tom pads w/wood shells

14" Strike kick drum pad w/wood shell

16" Strike ride cymbal (3-zone) w/full rubber pad and hammer marks

14" Strike crash cymbal w/choke, full rubber pad and hammer marks

12" Strike hi hat cymbals (top & bottom) w/full rubber pads and hammer marks

4-post chrome rack

Strike "Pro" kit: 6-Piece Professional Electronic Drum Kit with 5 cymbals