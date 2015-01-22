NAMM 2015: Roland unveils V-Headphones and RT-30 triggers

NAMM 2015: Perfect for while you're working on your licks on our e-kit, these RH-300V V-Drums headphones from Roland are packed with features like optimised sound quality, cushioned head strap and closed-back design for extra noise isolation.

All in all it means you can play to your heart's content in comfort, and safe in the knowledge that you're not annoying the neighbours.

