NAMM 2015: Roland unveils V-Headphones and RT-30 triggers
Roland V-Headphones
NAMM 2015: Perfect for while you're working on your licks on our e-kit, these RH-300V V-Drums headphones from Roland are packed with features like optimised sound quality, cushioned head strap and closed-back design for extra noise isolation.
All in all it means you can play to your heart's content in comfort, and safe in the knowledge that you're not annoying the neighbours.
RT-30 triggers
Hybrid drumming remains a major area of innovation for Roland, as seen by the launch of the RT-30 series of triggers.
Made up of the RT-30HR (ideal for snare triggering), RT-30K (developed for use on your bass drum) and RT-30H (pictured above), these triggers benefit from ultra-quick installation and supreme sensitivity.
RT-30HR
The RT-30HR (pictured) is Roland's new dual trigger, meaning that you can get sounds from your snare and rim. The trigger fits to any metal-rimmed snare under the sun.
NAMM 2015 coverage in association with Andertons Music Co.