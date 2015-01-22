NAMM 2015: Pearl announces new Masterworks, Export and Chad Smith drums

Pearl's Masterworks series has always been all about customisation, and there's even more options for drummers to drool over in 2015.

New options for this year includean inner-shell Fiberglass treatment for increased tonal projection and a host of new finishes, including varieties of carbon fiber banding and finishing, and a nearly-limitless array of satin, gloss, and metallic lacquers.

Pearl’s innovative Swivel Tube Lug (or STL lug,) is now available on toms as a single swivel nut to reduce the lug’s footprint on the shell. Finally, Pearl’s “Redline” crimson shell gaskets (introduced on a limited number of Reference drums in 2007,) are now available as a custom option in the Masterworks line.

“The goal has always been to give all the options to the drummer, and let them design it as if they were making it by hand,” states Pearl Corp. CEO, Terry West. “Masterworks drums are truly custom, as the drummer is allowed to select every aspect of the kit and make it a genuinely personal statement.”