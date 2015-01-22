NAMM 2015: Pearl announces new Masterworks, Export and Chad Smith drums
Chad Smith snare drums
Originally launched in 1994, Chad Smith's signature snare has been a rip-roaring success for more than 20 years. For 2015 Pearl has given the snare a tweak, and come up with two new versions.
The 2015 model comes in the guise of a 1.3mm steel-shelled, 14”x5.5” drum in a lush Candy Apple Red finish and is sure to pack a sound that the Chilis man would be proud to call his own.
There's also a super limited edition Free Floating version as well which will be limited to just 25 pieces in Europe, so if you want one you'll have to be quick.
It seems that Chad is pretty pleased with it, saying:“I’ve finally found MY sound,” Chad proclaims. “Three rings of power! This one does it ALL!” Not a bad endorsement.
Pearl Masterworks
Pearl's Masterworks series has always been all about customisation, and there's even more options for drummers to drool over in 2015.
New options for this year includean inner-shell Fiberglass treatment for increased tonal projection and a host of new finishes, including varieties of carbon fiber banding and finishing, and a nearly-limitless array of satin, gloss, and metallic lacquers.
Pearl’s innovative Swivel Tube Lug (or STL lug,) is now available on toms as a single swivel nut to reduce the lug’s footprint on the shell. Finally, Pearl’s “Redline” crimson shell gaskets (introduced on a limited number of Reference drums in 2007,) are now available as a custom option in the Masterworks line.
“The goal has always been to give all the options to the drummer, and let them design it as if they were making it by hand,” states Pearl Corp. CEO, Terry West. “Masterworks drums are truly custom, as the drummer is allowed to select every aspect of the kit and make it a genuinely personal statement.”
Pearl ePro powered by Export
Pearl has combined two of its hugely popular series - the electronic ePro Live and the industry-standard Export.
ePro Powered by Export is billed by Pearl as the new generation of electronic drums. The combination of the two gives players cutting edge electronic technology with the look and feel of acoustic drums.
Pearl Reference
Here's a treat for our US readers, new for 2015 Stateside we have this eye-catching Tangerine Dream finish for the Reference series.
Pearl has also come up with a lush Antique Walnut finish for the Reference range.
Pearl Primero Rock Tambourine
You might be thinking that there isn't much room for innovation when it comes to a new tambourine. Well, you'd be wrong! Pearl's 9” Primero Rock Tambourine features a smart oval design and six sets of Pearl's Millennium Chrome jingles.
Pearl Export
The resurgence of Pearl's world-conquering Export line continues with a pair of new finishes.
Pearl has unveiled the Nightshade Lacquer (pictured) and Grindstone Sparkle as part of its 2015 catalogue.
Pearl Afterburner cajon
New for the US is the Afterburner cajon.
The piece, which is at present for the US market only,features a 100% Birch body, with a premium natural grain finish. From the designer of the Sonic Boom Series cajons, the Afterburner Cajon delivers the rich low end punch you expect from a Pearl cajon.
Pearl Mach 3 cajon
The Mach 3 cajon is Pearl's latest addition to its Sonic Boom family.
Featuring a 100% Birch body, and three isolated playing zones that simulate snare, bass and tom sounds, the cajon ships with internal chambers which isolate playing zones anderadicatecross talk.
In common with its brothers and sisters in the Sonic Boom family, the Mach 3 features a backwards tilted front plate that provides the player a comfortable playing position, eliminating the need to hunch over or rock the cajon backwards to strike the face. This Made-in-America beauty has a multi-tonal impact like no other cajon on the market and is perfect for the small acoustic setting or larger amplified venues.
Pearl CentiGRADE cajon
One of several new products from Pearl's mighty percussion arm, the CentiGRADE cajonfeatures a front faceplate with 100 degrees of angle, that automatically straightens the players posture and reduces stress on your lower back.
The cajon’s fiberglass shell is finished in an exquisite Mango Cherry Burst finish and features a blended Asiatic hardwood faceplate that provides a crisply articulate voice with remarkable projection.
Pearl Elite Congas
Satin Black is a new finish for Pearl's Elite range of congas and bongos.
The Satin Black lacquer finish is complemented by gold hardware making these drums look as rich as they sound.
Pearl Wood/Fiberglass Series
Having worked on wood/fiberglass drums way back in the late '60s, Pearl has today announced a return to these shells for a limited run in 2015.
These drums are made up of7-ply Poplar/Kapur shells which feature an inner layer of Fiberglass that is hand-applied and lacquered through a painstakingly precise process.
“This is a truly exciting moment in Pearl’s 74-year history,” states Pearl’s Director of Product Development, Raymond Massey. “Pearl was first-to-market with a synthetic-fused organic drum shell, and produced a tone that would define the sound of the recordings of that era.”
