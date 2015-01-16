NAMM 2015: Paiste unveils budget FX cymbal line and artist models

NAMM 2015: It's a bumper year for Paiste. Not only does it introduce an entirely new line of FX cymbals aimed at the budget conscious drummer, but there are also signature pies courtesy of long-term artists Dave Lombardo of Philm/Slayer and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

First up we introduce the PSTX line that takes in all manner of FX models designed to complement your crashes, rides and hats. The cymbals are manufactured from various metals ranging from 2002 bronze to brass and aluminium, meaning there's a cymbal for every budget and style.

Paiste says: “The core of the PSTX is made up of the Swiss models, cymbals that achieve a noisy, dirty, trashy sound quality by the use of specific layouts and varied sizes for the holes. Their silky surface distinguishes the cymbals visually. The aluminum Pure Bells stand out due to their distinct character and concept.

“The 14", 16" and 18" Swiss Thin crashes provide exotic, warm, deep crash sounds. They are immediately responsive and fade just as quickly. Drummers who look for more aggressiveness and volume will find the 18" Swiss Medium Crash a perfect choice.

“The 10" Swiss Splash produces very light, airy accents. The 14" Swiss Flanger Crash responds just as fast. Due to its low tension construction it features an explosive flanging and undulating sound that stands out uniquely. Both cymbals are well-suited for hand playing.

“It gets really exciting when you combine two PSTX cymbals from different alloys. The 10", 14" and 16" Swiss Hats are striking rhythm instruments with a dry, noisy sound that evokes the hi-hat sounds of analog drum machines. With the 14" Swiss Flanger Stack both cymbals are mounted with the bells facing up. Depending on how much the pair is tightened on the stand, the sustain changes from a hi-hat like dry to shattering crash effects.

“In the manufacture of the 9" and 10" Pure Bells Paiste uses aluminum for the first time. These bells distinguish themselves through their warm, calm and pure sound.”