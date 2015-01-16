NAMM 2015: Paiste unveils budget FX cymbal line and artist models
PSTX series
NAMM 2015: It's a bumper year for Paiste. Not only does it introduce an entirely new line of FX cymbals aimed at the budget conscious drummer, but there are also signature pies courtesy of long-term artists Dave Lombardo of Philm/Slayer and Stewart Copeland of The Police.
First up we introduce the PSTX line that takes in all manner of FX models designed to complement your crashes, rides and hats. The cymbals are manufactured from various metals ranging from 2002 bronze to brass and aluminium, meaning there's a cymbal for every budget and style.
Paiste says: “The core of the PSTX is made up of the Swiss models, cymbals that achieve a noisy, dirty, trashy sound quality by the use of specific layouts and varied sizes for the holes. Their silky surface distinguishes the cymbals visually. The aluminum Pure Bells stand out due to their distinct character and concept.
“The 14", 16" and 18" Swiss Thin crashes provide exotic, warm, deep crash sounds. They are immediately responsive and fade just as quickly. Drummers who look for more aggressiveness and volume will find the 18" Swiss Medium Crash a perfect choice.
“The 10" Swiss Splash produces very light, airy accents. The 14" Swiss Flanger Crash responds just as fast. Due to its low tension construction it features an explosive flanging and undulating sound that stands out uniquely. Both cymbals are well-suited for hand playing.
“It gets really exciting when you combine two PSTX cymbals from different alloys. The 10", 14" and 16" Swiss Hats are striking rhythm instruments with a dry, noisy sound that evokes the hi-hat sounds of analog drum machines. With the 14" Swiss Flanger Stack both cymbals are mounted with the bells facing up. Depending on how much the pair is tightened on the stand, the sustain changes from a hi-hat like dry to shattering crash effects.
“In the manufacture of the 9" and 10" Pure Bells Paiste uses aluminum for the first time. These bells distinguish themselves through their warm, calm and pure sound.”
10" 2002 Mega Bell
Paiste's 2002 Series has been the favourite of rock drummers for years, and Paiste knows it as it continues to faithfully add to the roster. The newest addition is a 10” Mega Bell. The Bell is designed to add a piercing, heavy bell sound with buckets of sustain to help cut through noisy amps.
Paiste describes the sound character as “bright, yet warm. Played with the shoulder of the drumstick an extremely powerful, woody attack dominates, flowing into a strong, slightly glimmering tone that fades very slowly.”
The 2002 line is made by hand in Switzerland from the original CuSn8 bronze alloy.
Formula 602 Medium ride
Adding to another classic Paiste line is the new 22” Formula 602 Medium ride. Classed as an all-purpose ride, the existing 20” and 24” versions are used by Clinician Gergo Borlai and a certain Vinnie Colaiuta, so this offers fans of those sizes a great new option.
Dave Lombardo 22" Rude Power ride - The Reign
Paiste boats an impressive artists roster and in 2015 it's shouting it to the hilltops with a couple of hot new artist models. First up is a new ride designed in collaboration with Philm/ex-Slayer speed metal legend Dave Lombardo - the 22” Rude Power ride 'The Reign'.
Lombardo has always sworn by Paiste's Rude cymbals, which celebrate their 35th birthday this year, so it makes perfect sense to put his name to his own Rude cymbal. The Reign is based on the original cymbal which can be heard on Slayer's thrash metal classic album Reign In Blood.
This heavy ride features a cutting, metallic ping, clear in extreme volume situations and the large bell is full sounding and aggressive. The raw, unlathed look completes the cymbal nicely.
Stewart Copeland 12" Signature Combo Crisp hi-hat - The Rhythmatist
Countless drummers cite The Police legend Stewart Copeland as an influence, in no small part due to his unorthodox style and, particularly, the way he plays his cymbals. Jaws dropped when Paiste launched a Copeland Signature Blue Bell ride a few years back, and now fans can own hi-hats designed in conjunction with the drummer too.
Copeland teamed up with Paiste's Sound Development team to design a dynamic hi-hat small enough for fine articulation, yet crisp enough to cut through at all volume levels. The result is the 12" Signature Combo Crisp Hi-Hat 'The Rhythmatist'.
Paiste uses different alloys for the top and bottom cymbals. The CuSn20 Bronze top is responsible for warmth and fullness, while the Signature Bronze bottom provides brilliance and precision. Played closed the hi-hat produces a rather dry, crisp sound. The chick sound is full and razor-sharp. Thus the Compo Crisp Hi-Hat is well suited for drummers who want to emulate Stewart’s subtle, nuanced style, or as a powerful auxiliary hi-hat.
Couple these hats with the ride and Tama's signature Copeland snare and you'll be well on your way to sounding like the great man himself...
