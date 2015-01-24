NAMM 2015: Paiste stand in pictures

NAMM 2015: Paiste has been one of the busier companies in the run-up to NAMM, launching a whole bunch of new cymbals.

The fx range is an ever-so-slightly bonkers range that has the budget-conscious drummer in mind. Of the cymbals,Paistesays: “The core of the PSTX is made up of the Swiss models, cymbals that achieve a noisy, dirty, trashy sound quality by the use of specific layouts and varied sizes for the holes. Their silky surface distinguishes the cymbals visually. The aluminum Pure Bells stand out due to their distinct character and concept.