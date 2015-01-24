NAMM 2015: Paiste stand in pictures
Paiste fx
NAMM 2015: Paiste has been one of the busier companies in the run-up to NAMM, launching a whole bunch of new cymbals.
The fx range is an ever-so-slightly bonkers range that has the budget-conscious drummer in mind. Of the cymbals,Paistesays: “The core of the PSTX is made up of the Swiss models, cymbals that achieve a noisy, dirty, trashy sound quality by the use of specific layouts and varied sizes for the holes. Their silky surface distinguishes the cymbals visually. The aluminum Pure Bells stand out due to their distinct character and concept.
Paiste Bell
These dinky bells are part of the fx line.Musicradar was lucky enough to hear Stewart Copeland playing these things and we can confirm that they cut with stunning clarity and are deafening loud.
Stewart Copeland hats
Which brings us to our next topic - the Stewart Copelamnd hi hats. These 12" hats join Copeland's signature Rhythmist ride in the Paiste catalogue. To give these hats their Sunday name, they are the12" Signature Combo Crisp Hi-Hat 'The Rhythmatist.
Again, we were able to hear Copeland give these a test run, and they aredeliciously crisp and full of articulation.
Dave Lombardo ride
Sorry to namedrop once again, but we also heard Dave Lombardo knocking seven shades of hell out of these monster - his 22" Rude ride. The Reign Power signature model is based on the ride used on Slayer's classic Reign in Blood album.
