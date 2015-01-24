NAMM 2015: Drum gear of the stars
DW - Neil Peart
NAMM 2015: The NAMM show is chock-full of artist kits, signature cymbals and special gear. So, after treading the halls of the show for the past few days we thought it was time to bring you our pick of the artist and signature gear that is out in full force.
Perhaps the most stunning piece of artist gear (and this isn't strictly signature gear, we admit) seen was Neil Peart's incredible new kit. The R40 (built to honour Rush's 40th anniversary) drew huge crowds to the DW room. And yes, that is the actual kit Peart will be playing on tour, this is one of one.
And here's the snare!
Ludwig - John Bonham
An iconic kit for an iconic drummer. This Ludwig Vistalite will also be synonymous with the great John Bonham. We heard one brave punter sit behind it and have a crack at When The Levee Breaks. Probably a mistake doing that...
Mapex - Russ Miller
Russ Miller was one of three drummers to be given their own signature Mapex snare.
Mapex - Matt Halpern
Periphery's Matt Halpern also got his hands on a Mapex signature. This formidable snare is named Wraith.
Mapex - Chris Adler
The third and final member of the NAMM 2015 Mapex signature snare crew is Chris Adler, with the Lamb of God man getting a tweaked version of his hugely popular signature drum.
Paiste - Stewart Copeland
The charisma-magnet that is Stewart Copeland unveiled his set of 12" Paiste signature hats.
Stewart Copeland
Mr Copeland putting his signature hats to the test.
Paiste - Dave Lombardo
Paiste also showed a little to Dave Lombardo, launching his new 22" Rude Reign ride. The cymbal is is modeled on the ride used on Slayer's classic Reign in Blood album.
Pearl - Chad Smith
Chad Smith got not just one new signature snare, but two. Building on his 20-year-old, industry-standard signature model, these drums come in to flavours - a sweet candy apple red snare and an ultra-limited edition Free Floater.
Tama - Peter Erskine
Ok, bit of a cheat here, not a signature kit, but Peter Erskine was proud as punch to be seen at the show with his brand new Tama STAR kit.
Peter Erskine
See, we told you.
Tama - Abe Cunningham
Abe Cunningham finally got himself a Tama signature snare. The Deftones drummer can now call this 14"x6", 3mm brass-shelled snare his own.
Tama - Kenny Aronoff
Kenny Aronoff didn't get a brand new signature snare, but he did get a tweak to his existing model. The drum now ships with die cast hoops.
ddrum - Vinnie Paul
Vinnie Paul's Hell Yeah kit took pride of place at the drum stand.