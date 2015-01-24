NAMM 2015: Drum gear of the stars

NAMM 2015: The NAMM show is chock-full of artist kits, signature cymbals and special gear. So, after treading the halls of the show for the past few days we thought it was time to bring you our pick of the artist and signature gear that is out in full force.

Perhaps the most stunning piece of artist gear (and this isn't strictly signature gear, we admit) seen was Neil Peart's incredible new kit. The R40 (built to honour Rush's 40th anniversary) drew huge crowds to the DW room. And yes, that is the actual kit Peart will be playing on tour, this is one of one.

