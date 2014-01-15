NAMM 2014: Roland unveils NE-1 and NE-10 Noise Eater isolation devices

NAMM 2014 press release: The NE-10 and NE-1 Noise Eater are two unique new sound isolation devices designed for use with V-Drums kick pads/pedals and hi-hat pedals.

Affordable and easy to use, Noise Eater products provide highly effective acoustic sound isolation for V-Drums when they're played on upper floors of multi-level structures, including houses, apartments, offices, lesson studios, and more.

One of the many benefits of V-Drums - and their patented mesh-head pads in particular - is that they're extremely quiet acoustically, allowing players to use headphones to practice and record in situations where it would be impossible to use acoustic drums. However, the physical action of using kick and hi-hat pedals in a multi-level building can result in unwelcome noise and vibration being transferred to rooms below via direct sound conduction through the floor.

Roland's Noise Eater technology helps eliminate this problem so that V-Drums users can enjoy playing without disturbing family members and neighbours in adjoining rooms and living spaces.

Based on Roland's tests, the powerful isolating properties of Noise Eater products reduce noise transfer to rooms below by approximately 75 percent over using pedals without them, a dramatic improvement that lets users play freely in situations where this noise could otherwise be a problem.

For maximum effectiveness, Roland recommends that Noise Eater products be used under all kick and hi-hat pedals and all legs on mesh-head kick pads and hi-hat stands in a V-Drums set.

NE-10 Isolation Board

The NE-10 Noise Eater is a compact sound isolation board designed to be placed under a V-Drums kick pad/pedal or hi-hat control pedal. It features multiple dome-shaped rubber dampers for sound isolation and a low-profile design that doesn't affect playing feel or stability.

The NE-10 can be used standalone with a Roland KD-9 Kick Pad, KD-7 Kick Trigger, or FD-8 Hi-Hat Control Pedal.

The NE-1 Noise Eater is a small sound isolation foot intended to be used as necessary along with the NE-10 Noise Eater. It features a unique rubber damper structure that provides maximum sound isolation in a very compact and efficient device.

When using a Roland KD-140/KD-120 V-Kick or a hi-hat stand for the Roland VH-13/VH-11 V-Hi-Hat, users should place the NE-10 under the pedal and NE-1 units under each stand leg as needed.