NAMM 2014: Mapex stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Mapex has attacked this year's NAMM show at full force, unleashing some stunning new drums.
Armory
Big news from the Mapex booth was the launch of the brand new Armory series.
The selection of Armory kits on show certainly caused quite a stir, and you can check Rhythm's verdict in the exclusive review that you can find in our March issue (on sale 11 February).
SONIClear
A biggie of the Armory series is the SONIClear technology. The bearing edge system increases head and shell contact, giving you a nice snug fit.
Mission to Mars
And believe it or not, Mapex hasn't just launched one kit range this year, they've only gone and pulled two out of the bag.
The Mars series comes in a little lower down the end to Armory (and will carry a price point to reflect this), being a mid-level kit for those looking to trade in their starter for something for a kit that will see them through the next stage of their drumming journey.
Armory snares
Armory isn't just about kits, y'know. Nope, it is also a killer new snare range.
The Tomahawk, Exterminator, Daisycutter, Peacemaker and Dillinger snares looked absolutely stunning. Again, check our March issue for an exclusive review of the Tomahawk snare.
Mydentity
Mapex's Mydentity remains a big, big deal, as well. Just check a mere handful of the finishes you can choose from in the company's build your own range.
