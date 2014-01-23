NAMM 2014: New kits and snare from Mapex

NAMM 2014: Mapex unveils its new Armory mid-range series of kits.

Mapex claim the drums are aimed at players who want to spend more time playing and less time tuning their drums – the SONIClear Bearing Edge increases the contact between the drumhead and shell and allows the head to sit flat on the edge, thus producing a stronger and more centered pitch and makes the drums easier to tune.

The increased contact also enhances shell vibration, making the tonal nuances produced by different shell materials more prominent.