NAMM 2014: New kits and snare from Mapex
Mapex Armory kit
NAMM 2014: Mapex unveils its new Armory mid-range series of kits.
Mapex claim the drums are aimed at players who want to spend more time playing and less time tuning their drums – the SONIClear Bearing Edge increases the contact between the drumhead and shell and allows the head to sit flat on the edge, thus producing a stronger and more centered pitch and makes the drums easier to tune.
The increased contact also enhances shell vibration, making the tonal nuances produced by different shell materials more prominent.
Mapex Armory kit
NAMM 2014: The Armory has Hybrid shells – a blend of maple and birch – resulting in “increased brilliance and projection on the rack toms and a fatter and darker punch from the floor toms and bass drum”.
Mapex Armory Tomahawk
NAMM 2014: Mapex have also announced as part of its Armory range, a series of tasty looking snares. The 14”x 5.5” 1mm Black Plated Steel shell of the Mapex Armory Tomahawk has penetrating accuracy and long range projection. The focused power of its rimshot is devastating.
Mapex Armory Daisycutter Snare
NAMM 2014: With its 14” x 6.5” 1mm hammered steel shell, the Mapex Armory Daisycutter is a cannon that will rattle the walls. It’s a high caliber drum that can be heard for miles around with its explosive sound.
Mapex Armory Dillinger Snare
NAMM 2014: Mapex‘s new Armory snare The Dillinger is fast, articulate, and responsive and, claims the company, will handle the most intense of musical assaults. The 14” x 5.5” 8-ply Maple Shell will open up with just a flick of the finger.
Mapex Armory Exterminator Snare
NAMM 2014: This drum is all about mass impact. With a 14” x 6.5” Birch/Walnut Hybrid Shell, Mapex’s Armory snare The Exterminatorhas a broad spread and a powerful attack that your bandmates will feel in their gut.
Mapex Armory Peacemaker Snare
NAMM 2014: The pop and crack of this 14” x 5.5” Maple/Walnut Hybrid shell penetrates with each shot. According to Mapex, "The Peacemaker will settle any disputes as to who keeps the best time in the band."
Mapex Mars drums
NAMM 2014: The Mapex Drum Company has unveiled its new series of kits and hardware aimed at drummers looking to take the next step on from their starter kits.
The Mars series has been designed as a no-nonsense, mid-priced drumset that’s easy to tune and maintain.
Mars shell packs offer shallow depth 100% Birch shells complete with the new SONIClear Bearing Edge, which increases the contact between the drumhead and shell and allows the head to sit flat on the edge, making the drums easier to tune.
Mapex Mars drum kit
NAMM 2014: For their Mars series, Mapex have taken design innovations found on their premium line of Saturn IV drums and brought them into the mid-range to enhance the performance of this gig-quality series. The company claims that the The SONIClear rack tom suspension system increases overall resonance by preserving vibration in the shell and drumheads and preventing the loss of energy that can make drums sound choked.