NAMM 2013: Yamaha unveils Live Custom drum kit

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha Music Europe GmbH (UK) are pleased to announce the introduction of the Live Custom drum set, the new generation of renowned Oak Custom kits, at the 2013 NAMM Show.

Designed to deliver a massive sound that projects onstage, no matter how loud guitarists turn up their stacks, the Live Custom kit is the only drum set that features 100 percent Oak shells

Live Custom is the first high-end drum set to come out of a brand new, state-of-the-art Yamaha owned and operated factory. As with all of its drum sets, Yamaha undertook extensive internal research and development, consulting with artists, dealers and consumers to develop this new offering to the Yamaha drum set line-up.

"We are so excited about Live Custom " explained Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager for Yamaha Drums.

"Yamaha was the first Drum Company to develop 100% Oak shells, and it has established itself as a firm favourite for many of our artists over the years. It is beautiful to now see the next generation of Oak with many improved design elements including a thicker Oak shell, the drums deliver even more depth, projection and clarity than ever before"

In addition to sounding great, the new Live Custom kit looks sharp, with black nickel-plated hardware and gorgeous lacquer finishes. The snare drum includes a redesigned throw-off and butt plate with stronger, smoother action.

Yamaha considers every detail of every new kit and on the Live Custom, for example, the floor tom leg bracket features a stronger vertical bolt and the bridge design has no adverse effect on the tone. Moreover, the sturdy, lightweight bass drum pipe-clamp mount takes up a lower profile than the previous model.

Live Custom drum sets (Estimated RRP from £1672 inc vat ) are scheduled to ship May 2013.