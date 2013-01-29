NAMM 2013: Pearl Demonator pedal

Back in 2009 Pearl launched the Eliminator Demon Drive Pedal to much fanfare. In 2013, the same year they re-launched the Export kit, Pearl has introduced the Demonator bass drum pedal.

The Demonator is a single-chain drive pedal, equipped with a Demon Style Powershifter long-footboard, an interchangable cam and infinitely adjustable beater angle, allowing you to customise to your desired feel and power. The pedal also comes equipped with Pearl's Click-Lock spring tension keeper and Control Core Beater.

The Demonator single pedal is included in Pearl's new 930 and 830 Hardware Packs and double pedal and double pedal conversion kits are also available. The 930 Demonator also ships with the new Export.