NAMM 2013: In Pictures: Tama

Star kits feature 4.5mm, five-ply bubinga or 5mm, five-ply maple shells, a hand-worked inside finish and Tama’s mew super resonant mount system.
Quick lock tom brackets (shown above), specially-designed impact-absorbing bass drum spurs and die-cast hoops are also standard features.
Bearing edges, meanwhile, have been crafted to a rounder peak than many of Tama’s other ranges, allowing more contact between the drum and the shell, resulting in more efficient travel between shell and head.
For more details head to www.tama.com.