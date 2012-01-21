NAMM 2012 VIDEO: Sabian's Players' Choice cymbals revealed

NAMM 2012: Things were pretty loud at the Sabian Cymbals booth, and they got even more so once Artist Relations man Bob Rupp showed us the four cymbals that were chosen as the new Players' Choice models by an elite panel of judges: Neil Peart, Mike Portnoy, Dave Weckl and Terry Bozzio.

What's more, Rudd gave us a gander at the new additions to the B8 Pro O-Zone crash line, and finished things up by showing off the latest Chad Smith Holy China, this one being a 17-inch version. Of course, he gave each a good whack!