NAMM 2012 VIDEO: Pearl Drums - Tommy Lee's rollercoaster set, Session Studio Classic

NAMM 2012: People were cocking their heads in awe at the sight of Tommy Lee's e-Pro Live rollercoaster drum setup. The acoustic kit has been converted into an electronic set using Pearl's Tru-Trac Pack.

Company spokesperson Steve Armstrong showed us the details of the Tru-Trac Pack. Then he displayed the new SSC Studio Session Classic kit, a six-piece configuration which is available in a variety of bold, eye-catching finishes. And yes, we're sure you can fit it on a rollercoaster... should your little heart desire that kind of thing.