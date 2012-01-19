NAMM 2012: Roland announces new HD-3 V-Drums Lite

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to introduce the new HD-3 V-Drums Lite, an updated version of the popular entry-level HD-1 set. The HD-3 offers enhanced playability and features, while retaining the compact, stylish design, sound quality, and ease of use that made its predecessor such a huge hit.

Roland created the V-Drums Lite for those who may not have the space or budget for a full-size V-Drums kit. Based on the same technology that made V-Drums the world's most popular electronic drums, the HD-3 offers a compact and affordable solution for students, hobbyists, project studios, and anyone that wants to have fun playing the drums.

Read more: 2Box Drumit Three Module and Trigit Acoustic Triggers

Stylish and compact, the HD-3 is perfect for family music spaces, schools, studios, offices, and more. All of the set's components are mounted on a single stand for easy setup and transport, and assembly is easy using just a screwdriver a standard drum key (both included).

The HD-3 is incredibly quiet, thanks to the beater-less kick pedal, cushioned tom pads, and mesh-head snare. When monitoring with headphones, apartment dwellers and drum students can rock out any time without bothering neighbours and family members.

Other developments include cloth-head toms for an improved playing feel over the previous rubber design, as well as new dual-trigger snare and crash/ride pads. Users can now enjoy greater expression by playing rim shots on the snare, triggering edge sounds on the crash/ride, and choking crash/ride sounds by grabbing the cymbal. The kick pedal has also been enhanced for improved playability and lower-noise performance.

The updated sound module in the HD-3 includes 20 new drum kits with dedicated select buttons, along with a 16x2 character backlit LCD, with an enhanced metronome with a wider tempo range and variable sounds. The HD-3 is equipped with an input for connecting an external music player, so users can jam with their favourite songs and control the blend of music and live drumming through headphones or an amplifier.

The optional PM-03 Personal Drum Monitor is the perfect companion to the HD-3. This space-saving 2.1 monitor delivers multi-dimensional, full-range sound, from thunderous lows to sparkling highs.

Roland offers many resources to help HD-3 players build their drumming skills. The DT-1 V-Drums Tutor software makes learning fun, with interactivity, game modes, play-along patterns and more. V-Drums Lessons offer a growing library of free online instructional videos from top pro-drummers, while the free V-Drums Friend Jam software application provides fun practice workouts and interaction with other players around the world.

The HD-3 V-Drums Lite will be available in February 2012.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter