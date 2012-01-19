NAMM 2012: Alesis DM Dock 'drum module' for iPad

Image 1 of 2 Alesis DM Dock: click the image for a shot of the rear. Alesis DM Dock

NAMM 2012: If you like to use your iPad as a generator of drum sounds, Alesis has something for you in the shape of the DM Dock. It's a case/interface for Apple's tablet that offers 13 individual 1/4-inch TRS trigger inputs for connecting drum and cymbal pads and other triggers.

This represents the main thrust of the product, though the DM Dock also contains audio and MIDI I/O. Find out more below or on the Alesis website.

Alesis DM Dock product information

The DM Dock harnesses the power of your iPad to give you an unlimited selection of sounds, a massive touchscreen for hands-on visual control, and wireless connectivity. This first-of-its-kind drum module builds upon the widely acclaimed design of the Alesis iO Dock, harnessing the tremendous processing power of your iPad or iPad 2 to give you a fully-integrated, stage-ready module with a wide array of professional trigger inputs and audio outputs.

Percussion playground

Like the iPad itself, the DM Dock is only limited by your imagination. Thanks to your iPad's WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and 3G connectivity, the DM Dock puts unprecedented capabilities at your fingertips: change and enhance your sound library at a moment's notice, download a new snare drum or ride cymbal to suit a venue, download a reverb or room delay to suit a particular room's acoustics or load an entirely new kit to suit a last-minute gig. The DM Dock delivers the convenience, power and simplicity you've always wanted in a drum module, and works with virtually any iPad music app that permits external MIDI control.

The DM Dock is also compatible with Alesis' and most other brands' dual-zone drum and cymbal pads, triple-zone ride cymbals, continuous-control hi-hats, multiple-choke cymbals, and acoustic drum triggers. Plus, it mounts to any stand or rack using the Alesis Module Mount (sold separately).

Built to connect and to last

With a hinged door on one side, the DM Dock completely encloses your iPad in its silver housing, providing complete integration and protection for live performances, while still giving you complete access to your iPad's touchscreen. The DM Dock comes equipped with 13 1/4-inch TRS trigger inputs, all of which are dual zone. It supports multiple choke-able cymbals including triple-zone ride, and dual-zone continuous hi-hats. You also get a 1/4-inch headphone jack, a 1/8-inch mix input for connecting external audio sources, and balanced 1/4-inch stereo outputs. Traditional MIDI and USB MIDI connections, and an assignable footswitch input are also onboard so you can toggle between kits, tap in a click tempo, or start and stop sequences without missing a beat. The DM Dock powers and charges your iPad using an included worldwide switching power supply, so you don't need worry about draining your iPad's power during gigs.

Wireless connectivity, access to the sounds you've always wanted and a massive amount of trigger inputs—experience the world's first drum module for iPad from the world's fastest growing electronic drum brand: the DM Dock, from Alesis.