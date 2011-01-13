NAMM 2011: Toca unleashes Jingle Sidekick

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Ultra-small add-on drums are all the rage these days-a fact that should make Toca's new Jingle Sidekick lots of friends. It's a 6" tuneable-head tambourine with a mounting bracket that lets it attach to a 3/8" percussion rod, making it a great addition to any drumset or percussion setup.

The best part about the Jingle Sidekick, though, is that it not only fits anywhere… it also looks and sounds terrific. Its gloss black acrylic shell gives it a distinctive appearance, while its four rows of double nickel-plated jingles and tuneable synthetic head combine to give it a bright, penetrating sound. Its lightweight tuning system is similar to that of a Brazilian tamborim, and a tuning wrench is supplied.

The Jingle Sidekick is sensitive enough to be played with the hands, but tough enough to withstand the impact of drumsticks. It's compact, it's musically versatile and it's affordable. But most of all, it's just plain cool!

RRP £42

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Toca Percussion

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter

...