NAMM 2011: Sabian adds Holy China to Vault collection

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Sabian introduces Holy China, the latest cymbal model added to the Sabian Vault collection.

Using Sabian innovation and forward-thinking cymbal design, the Holy China features a higher profile to raise the pitch, holes for volume and sustain, and a large, unfinished bell for cut and durability. This is truly a modern China cymbal.

"This is the first cymbal of its kind we've ever developed," says Sabian Master Product Specialist Mark Love. "Fans of Sabian O-Zone cymbals will immediately notice the smaller, more frequent hole pattern. The smaller holes create a smooth attack without the lows and distortion created by the larger O-Zone holes. And they look really cool, too!"

The Holy China is not for the faint of heart. The combination of 48 holes in the 19" model (64 holes in the 21" model!), large raw bell, high profile and wide lip create a monster of loudness and cut. It's a unique and explosive package, and it was developed with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith - only from Sabian.

Facts

Sizes: 19", 21"

Weight: Thin

Finish: Natural (Brilliant is optional)

Metal: B20 Bronze

Warranty: Two years

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sabian

