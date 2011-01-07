NAMM 2011: Paiste unveils Twenty Masters Collection cymbals

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The renowned Swiss cymbal maker Paiste announces the introduction of the new Twenty Masters Collection.

The Twenty Masters Collection is an assemblage of exquisite and laboriously hand- manufactured cymbals made of CuSn20 bronze to achieve superior sound ideals in various musical genres. The eleven ride models integrate the experience of the decades long art of cymbal making with the inspirations of international top drummers.

Read more: Paiste Masters Extra Thins & Dark splashes

The Dark Rides, available in 20" and 22", meet the highest requirements of Jazz drummers that seek vintage sound. Their dark-smoky vibe and incredibly soft feel perfectly suit dynamic playing in quiet to medium-loud combos. The 20" Dark Crash Ride is slightly lighter, hence provides somewhat more wash but features the same vintage-earthy timbre as the Dark Ride.

The Dark Crisp Rides in 20" and 22" feature the same traditional-dark color tone. Somewhat heavier than the Dark Rides, these models are suitable for drummers in medium-loud settings that need more stick definition but don't want to miss the lively intensity.

The 20" Sweet Ride was developed in collaboration with French Jazz icon André "Dédé" Ceccarelli. The smooth, silvery ping over the warm, soft basic character makes this ride perfect for sophisticated applications in smaller bands. The buttery feel of this medium-light cymbal will be loved by connoisseurs. Dédé's inspiration for this cymbal is recognized by its "Blue Bird" logo.

Clear stick definition and a full, warm and lively sound characterize the 20" and 21" Medium Rides. The bell is dominant without being intrusive. Due to its pure character this sensitive and responsive cymbal perfectly suits studio and stage in various musical settings from Fusion to Pop.

Already at first glance one can recognize the exceptional character of the 20" and 21" Dark Dry Ride. The raw surface with numerous hammering marks is graced by wide lathing. The hallmark of these cymbals is a clearly defined but nevertheless dark and warm stick sound. Jazz players that prefer a controllable and dry sound, as well as Funk, Fusion or Pop drummers will enjoy the Dark Dry Rides.

The 24" Deep Ride weighs in at more than 10 pounds and was developed in collaboration with studio-master John "JR" Robinson. John has embellished hundreds of Top Chart tracks with his inimitable groove. The "Signature Groove" logo recognizes his unique contribution to recording history.

For his studio work JR requires a stylistically versatile ride cymbal that remains defined at all dynamic levels from quiet to loud and provides warmth and depth at the same time. The 24" Deep Ride features all these characteristics.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Paiste Cymbals

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter