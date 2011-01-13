NAMM 2011: Gretsch announces Renown '57 kit

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Gretsch breaks conventional drum design with the introduction of the Renown '57.Inspired by the great American automotive companies of the 1950s, the Renown '57 combines legendary performance with unique shell design.

The "body panel" is the Renown Chevron, an aluminum white teardrop with beveled chrome edges and embossed chrome Gretsch logo. The set is finished in Motor City Blue, a traditional colour derived from the 1950s car era.The shells are standard Renown Maple specification. Gretsch has partnered with Gibraltar Hardware to produce a matching throne that will be included free with this kit for a limited time.

Shell pack sizes: 10"x8" tom, 12"x9" tom, 16"x16" floor tom, 22"x18" bass drum, 14"x6.5" snare drum

With 125 years of fine hand-craftsmanship under their belt, Gretsch Drums is one of the oldest operating drum companies in the United States. World-renowned for "That Great Gretsch Sound" and a meticulous commitment to quality, the company produces drums for all levels of players, from the beginning drummer to the discriminating professional. In 2000, Gretsch entered an exclusive worldwide distribution partnership with KMC Music, Inc., paving the way for the company to increase their distribution reach and expand their product offering to include Gretsch products for any level of player.

Through the years, Gretsch's unique tonal quality has won endorsements from some of the industry's most respected artists including Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones), Phil Collins, Vinnie Colaiuta, Cindy Blackman, Steve Ferrone, Stefanie Eulinberg (Kid Rock), Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) among others. Gretsch's flagship USA Custom and Signature drums are manufactured in Ridgeland, SC.

RRP £670.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Gretsch

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter