NAMM 2011: Alesis introduces two DM8 drumkits

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of electronic percussion products and studio electronics, announces two new electronic drumsets, the DM8 USB Kit and DM8 Pro Kit, both of which are available now.

Alesis' latest drum module in a line now spanning 20 years, the DM8 builds on the success of the top-of-the-line DM10. The DM8 shares the DM10's essential architecture, including playback of genuine recordings of real drums and cymbals and advanced Dynamic Articulation™ multi-samples.

Drummers will find the DM8 to be packed with over 750 first-call studio and live drums and cymbals, dozens of play-along tracks and an advanced metronome for practice and performance. The DM8 features professional audio and trigger inputs and outputs and MIDI and USB MIDI for expansive flexibility and connection to a wide range of devices.

Drummers seeking quiet pads and a compact setup need look no further than the DM8 USB Kit. This five-piece kit features a dual-zone snare pad, three tom pads and a kick pad that accommodates single and double pedals. The kit also includes a hi-hat with control pedal, crash with choke and a triple-zone ride. The responsive, rubber pads are designed to withstand the heaviest hitters, yet capture performance dynamics and articulation. The DM8 USB Kit comes with a preassembled, four-post DMRack complete with clamps with large wingscrews and mini-boom cymbal arms.

Drummers after the utmost in feel and realism will enjoy the DM8 Pro Kit. The DM8 Pro Kit features Alesis' RealHead drum pads - a 12-inch snare, 8, 10 and 12-inch toms and an 8-inch kick pad that accommodates single and double pedals - and DMPad Cymbals - a 12-inch Hi-Hat with RealHat control pedal, 14-inch Crash with choke and a 16-inch triple-zone Ride. The DM8 Pro Kit comes with a rugged StageRack, which features a sturdy four-post design, clamps with large wingscrews for easy tool-less adjustments and boom cymbal arms for excellent flexibility in cymbal positioning.

"The DM8 USB Kit and DM8 Pro Kit deliver more value per dollar than any other electronic drumset in their price class," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis.

