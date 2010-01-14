NAMM 2010: Paiste expands Alpha Series cymbals

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch with a Metal Ride Paiste Alpha Series Image 2 of 2 Alpha Metal Box Set Paiste Alpha Series

PRESS RELEASE: The renowned Swiss cymbal maker Paiste announces the 2010 Winter NAMM Show launch of a new Brilliant version of the Alpha Series, which is further enhanced by new Metal and Rock models.

Alpha cymbals were first launched by Paiste in 1992. Today, the Alpha brand is synonymous with dependability, and the cymbals are well known for their first-class sound and fair prices. For 2010, Paiste presents the Alpha Series in a new Brilliant Finish, and once again advances these trusted qualities.

The new brilliant look is accomplished by skilled craftsmen who hand polish the cymbals to a mirror perfect finish in the final production stage. Prior to that, top-notch hi-tech processes give Alpha cymbals their initial shape and strength. They are also further enhanced by traditional hand hammering.

Alpha cymbals have become very popular among professional artists, especially in Rock and Metal. Working with such drummers, Paiste developed new models to expand the arsenal available for players in these genres.

The Rock Ride is now available in a humongous 24" size. Metal Crashes in sizes 17", 18", 19" and 20" add another level of power to the series. The 14" Metal Edge Hats model features Sound Edge waves on the bottom cymbal, one of the numerous inventions Paiste pioneered in the cymbal world.

For the introduction of these new models Paiste offers a Limited Edition Alpha Metal Box Set, which consists of a 14" Metal Edge Hats, 18" Metal Crash, 20" Metal Ride and a FREE 17" Metal Crash, that comes in a stylish road hard case look-alike box.

Alpha cymbals have developed a strong following in recent years and are today endorsed by numerous working drummers all over the world, such as Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch, Jason Sutter with Chris Cornell, Dave Witte of Municipal Waste, Tommy Portimo of Sonata Arctica and Steven Spence of Black Tide.

For more information, visit Paiste's official site

Information taken from official press release

