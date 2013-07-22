My Drum Lessons offers start for drum teachers

Been thinking of becoming a drum teacher but unsure how to make the leap?

My Drum Lessons may be able to help. The company offers specialist teaching packages to those musicians wishing to earn money from teaching.

The service will show you how to get students in, how to structure and plan lessons, how to run your business, how to market yourself and much more.

Even better, Rhythm has teamed up with Mr Drum Lessons to offer you a 70% reduction in your joining fee when using the code JSA123.

For more information take a look at www.mydrumlessons.co.uk.