Musikmesse 2015: Roland launches TD-25K and TD-25KV electronic kits

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Every 2-3 years Roland delivers something completely new in the electronic drum set world. This year sees an all-new replacement for the TD-15 kit, centred around a brand new module. See what we thought when we got hands-on with the kit.

PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the TD-25KV and TD-25K V-Drums, two new mid-level kits in the revered V-Drums lineup. Featuring the all-new TD-25 sound module, mesh-head pads, and much more, these kits offer serious players quality sound and expressive playability that rivals Roland's flagship TD-30 V-Drums. The TD-25KV and TD-25K also include many great extras for productivity and music practice, including quick sound customization, onboard Coach functions, and built-in audio recording capability.

The TD-25KV and TD-25K kits deliver a superior drumming experience, thanks in part to Roland's SuperNATURAL technology with Behavior Modeling inherited from the top-of-the-line TD-30. With sounds that respond organically to the player's touch, the TD-25 module provides the dynamic, interactive feel that's essential for reaching the highest levels of musical expression. From rim shots, rolls, flams, and ghost notes on the snare to dramatic crash hits and sustained cymbal swells, every nuance is detailed, accurate, and ultra-smooth.

Additionally, the pads and cymbals in the TD-25KV and TD-25K kits offer the natural playability that have made V-Drums the top choice of pro drummers everywhere. Both kits include mesh-head pads for the snare and toms, providing exceptional feel and response. The TD-25 module supports positional sensing on the snare, and the PDX-100 10-inch snare pad is ideal for taking full advantage of this highly expressive feature.

The TD-25KV includes two PD-85BK 8-inch pads for rack toms and one PDX-100 10-inch pad for floor tom, while the more affordable TD-25K includes two PDX-6 6.5-inch pads for rack toms and one PDX-8 8-inch pad for floor tom. In addition, the TD-25KV comes with two CY-12C 12-inch crash cymbals, while the TD-25K includes one. Both kits also come with one CY-13R 13-inch ride cymbal. The cymbals offer a natural swinging motion and support chokes, bow/edge sounds on crash, and bow/edge/bell sounds on the ride.

Mounting on a standard acoustic hi-hat stand, the VH-11 V-Hi-Hat features up/down motion and bow/edge sounds for an authentic response. Rounding out the kits is the KD-9 Kick Pad, which provides a natural-feel cloth head and rock-solid playability.

To compliment its expressive sound engine, the TD-25 module includes a streamlined interface that makes it easy to select and adjust sounds. A large center dial allows users to quickly choose kits based on the music style they want to play, and sounds can be edited simply by striking a pad and using the module's knobs to change instruments and adjust tuning, muffling, and levels. Toms can be edited as a group, greatly speeding up the process. Changes to kits are saved automatically, eliminating the need to fuss with extra steps.

The TD-25 module also includes many beneficial features for music practice. Users can play along with WAV and MP3 music tracks stored on USB memory, and songs can be slowed down or looped in specific areas to learn parts. It's also possible to record drumming performances (along with music playback) as audio files to USB memory for evaluation and sharing. Additionally, users can develop their drumming skills with the convenient onboard Coach functions.

The TD-25 sound module is equipped with a USB host port as well, providing a convenient connection for recording audio and MIDI data directly into DAW software.

